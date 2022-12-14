ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Ole Miss lands Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste out of transfer portal

Ole Miss landed its first player from the transfer portal in the 2023 cycle Thursday night when linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment. Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal from Central Florida. Baptiste made his commitment announcement via Twitter. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he played four...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
deltastate.edu

Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
desotocountynews.com

Barton announces run for District Attorney

Photo: Attorney Matthew Barton with wife Megan and daughter Eleanor Tuesday, Dec. 13, as he announced his candidacy for District Attorney. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando attorney Matthew Barton announced his candidacy for District Attorney at a Tuesday morning event, saying he wants to bring more efficiency to the office while being tough on crime.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Heavy Rains Causing Flooding, Trees Down in Lafayette County

More than 3 inches of rain was dumped in Lafayette County Tuesday, causing some flooding and downed trees. The storms caused tornado sirens to go off in south Lafayette County and Water Valley at about 10:45 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area; however, no tornado touched down.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
