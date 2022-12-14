Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
Ole Miss lands Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste out of transfer portal
Ole Miss landed its first player from the transfer portal in the 2023 cycle Thursday night when linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment. Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal from Central Florida. Baptiste made his commitment announcement via Twitter. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he played four...
Which Ole Miss signees are considered top-100 2023 MLB Draft prospects?
Of the top-100 2023 MLB Draft prospects released recently by MLB Pipeline on MLB.com, three of them are Ole Miss signees. Those include shortstop Cooper Pratt (No. 31), right-handed pitcher Zander Mueth (No. 68) and catcher Campbell Smithwick (No.92). Pratt, a 6-foot-4, 195 pounder from Magnolia Heights School is the...
Ole Miss hoops looking to get back on track against Temple this weekend
After losing three of their last four games, the Ole Miss men's basketball team will take on yet another AAC opponent. in the Temple Owls. The Rebels are currently 0-2 against the conference, with both losses coming in the last four games. This is the fifth overall meeting between these...
Once again, the Rebels dug a massive hole they couldn't climb out of
Like 11 days prior, the Ole Miss came out and laid an egg on the court. Also like 11 days prior, the Rebels fought their way back into a manageable deficit, but couldn't finish the job. As a result, the Rebels are now sitting at 7-3 following a 72-61 defeat...
Official visits to keep a close eye on this weekend here and elsewhere
Not all of the visit action concerning Ole Miss will take place in Oxford this weekend. Two long-time Rebel commits will be taking official visits elsewhere.The most important.
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
deltastate.edu
Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Caldwell Insurance in Batesville establishes the first $10,000 endowed scholarship for the 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push
CLEVELAND, Miss. – Perrin Caldwell, Jr., President of Caldwell Insurance of Batesville, Mississippi, recently established a $10,000 endowed scholarship as the first gift given to the Delta State 2022 Commercial Aviation Scholarship Push. While managing a very successful insurance company, Caldwell maintains several leadership positions. He is a member...
Mississippi lineman airlifted after being attacked by pit bulls after making service call
A Mississippi lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by pit bulls after making a service call. WJTV in Jackson reports that Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked after finishing a call near Holcomb in Carroll County on Dec. 13. When the lineman’s...
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
desotocountynews.com
Barton announces run for District Attorney
Photo: Attorney Matthew Barton with wife Megan and daughter Eleanor Tuesday, Dec. 13, as he announced his candidacy for District Attorney. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Hernando attorney Matthew Barton announced his candidacy for District Attorney at a Tuesday morning event, saying he wants to bring more efficiency to the office while being tough on crime.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
hottytoddy.com
Heavy Rains Causing Flooding, Trees Down in Lafayette County
More than 3 inches of rain was dumped in Lafayette County Tuesday, causing some flooding and downed trees. The storms caused tornado sirens to go off in south Lafayette County and Water Valley at about 10:45 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area; however, no tornado touched down.
247Sports
