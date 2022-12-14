ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Denver police search for suspect driver in deadly hit & run that killed cyclist 00:36

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead. Investigators said the bicyclist was struck at the intersection of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard on Dec. 9.

The cyclist was crossing 38th in the crosswalk when struck.

Police have released surveillance photos of two vehicles of interest that were in the area at the time of the collision. Investigators said the driver left the scene and headed north on Sheridan Boulevard.

They believe the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver's side. Police also provided an image of a clearer photo of one of the vehicles of interest.

