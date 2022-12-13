Read full article on original website
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT
The CEF Muni Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 442,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of XMPT were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nuveen Amt-free...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
Recession-Proof Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 To Watch
A recession can be an unnerving time for investors. Stock prices may be volatile and the overall market climate unpredictable, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid investing altogether. With careful planning and research, it is possible to make wise investments during a recession. So what stocks should you invest in when the economy isn’t doing so hot? Let’s explore some recession-proof stocks.
Crypto, the Metaverse, or the Stock Market: Which Is the Best Buy for 2023?
There's been no escape from the bear market of 2022. Stocks are down. Bonds are down. And formerly high-flying speculative bets (cryptocurrency and various metaverse projects) are down an especially egregious amount. Some of these investments are off 90% or more from all-time highs. With such a mess on our...
Is Clearfield (CLFD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum...
EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $8.77, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of...
Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU) closed at $30.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.60, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI) closed at $25.50, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed at $331.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
GILD vs. AMGN: Two Splendid Dividend Stocks, but One Looks Better
Investors have had a love/hate relationship with biotech stocks for years, and it's easy to see why. Between drug trial results and patent expirations, it's important to stay on top of each company's prospects. In this piece, I compared two biotech stocks to see which is best. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)...
Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $109.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company...
Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $56.15, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $234.14, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
