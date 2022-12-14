A man has been arrested on suspicion of using his pleasure boat to smuggle migrants across the Channel.The 57-year-old was stopped by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) while he was out with his dog in Lydford near Plymouth on Tuesday.He allegedly used his Sunseeker boat to transport at least 10 migrants from Normandy in France to Slapton Sands in Devon on June 15.Witnesses are said to have seen boat passengers running to waiting cars.NCA branch commander Matt Rivers said: “This arrest follows a lengthy investigation into an individual we think has been using his boat to bring migrants...

9 DAYS AGO