Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Stryker Launches Citrefix Suture Anchor System
Stryker today announced the launch of Citrefix, a suture anchor system for foot and ankle surgical procedures. The new system uses Citregen, a bioresorbable material designed to mimic the chemistry and structure of native bone. “Our customers will now benefit from the expanded use of one of the most innovative...
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
ApoQlar Receives FDA Clearance for Mixed Reality Surgical Planning Platform
ApoQlar, a German medical technology company, today announced it has received FDA 510(k) Class II clearance for VSI HoloMedicine, a mixed reality software device enabling surgeons to plan complex procedures using the power of immersive 3D holographic technology. With this clearance, the USA becomes the 30th country for apoQlar to receive medical certification in. apoQlar will extend its distribution of VSI HoloMedicine in the USA for clinical use through its subsidiary in Miami, Florida, with availability expected in the second quarter of 2023.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Medtronic Begins U.S. Trial for Robotic Surgery System
Medtronic today announced the first patient enrolled in the Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic-assisted prostatectomy procedure was performed by Dr. Michael R. Abern at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. Minimally invasive surgery, including robotic-assisted surgery, offers fewer complications, shorter hospital...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
NeurOptics’ Neurological Pupil Index Marked for Post-Resuscitation Care
NeurOptics’ Neurological Pupil index (NPi) and automated pupillometry are now included in the updated 2021 European Resuscitation Council (ERC) and European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) Guidelines for post-resuscitation care as an objective measurement supporting neurological prognosis in patients following cardiac arrest. The ERC and ESICM guidelines outline...
tipranks.com
Erasca Slides After Public Offering; Inks Licensing Deal with NVS
Shares of Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) slid by more than 11% in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage precision oncology company announced the pricing of its public offering of 15.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $6.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Erasca from the...
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
ajmc.com
Ganglion Cell Complex Thinning Associated With Faster Central Visual Field Decline
A retrospective cohort study found that rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex was associated with central visual field decline. Faster rates of central visual field (VF) decline were found to be associated with rapid thinning of the ganglion cell complex (GCC), according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology. Researchers believe that this could support the use of longitudinal macular optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to assist in clinical decision-making for glaucoma.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Tandem Diabetes Care to Acquire Insulin Patch Pump Developer
Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump is under development and not commercially available. It is designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges and its compatibility with automated insulin delivery technology.
MedicalXpress
Intervention delivered via web-based platform ups BP control
A multicomponent intervention delivered on a web-based platform can improve blood pressure (BP) control among individuals with hypertension, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in JAMA Network Open. Haoqi Zhou, Ph.D., from the Peking Union Medical College & Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing, and colleagues established...
NASDAQ
Alnylam (ALNY) Seeks to Expand Onpattro Label in Cardiomyopathy
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY announced the submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (“sNDA”) with the FDA. The application seeks approval to expand Onpattro’s (patisiran) label for treating cardiomyopathy of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Onpattro, a first-of-its-kind RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic, was approved by the FDA...
Dexcom G7 Receives FDA Clearance: The Most Accurate Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Cleared in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the FDA has cleared the next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for people with all Types of diabetes ages two years and older. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005302/en/ Dexcom G7 now offers a more powerful and easier to use system with a small, all-in-one wearable with no fingersticks or scanning required. (Photo: Business Wire)
neurologylive.com
Roche Gets FDA Clearance for CSF Beta-Amyloid and Phospho-Tau Alzheimer Disease Assays
The Elecsys pTau181 and Abeta42 cerebrospinal fluid assays achieved 90% concordance with amyloid PET scans, according to Roche’s announcement. The assays are approved for use with the cobas fully automated immunoassay analyzers. According to an announcement from Roche, the company’s Alzheimer disease (AD) cerebrospinal fluid Elecsys assays—including beta-amyloid1-42 CSF...
Comments / 0