Read full article on original website
Related
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Luka Doncic Is Done With The Dallas Mavericks After Recent Incident
Apart from last season, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to be serious contenders in the Western Conference. The Slovenian guard is an incredible player who has shown he can lead this team to win, but without the right help, things get very difficult for him. Following a...
1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon
The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford And Lou Williams Throw Shade At The New John Havlicek 6th Man Of The Year Award
The NBA is one of the most competitive sports leagues in the world. Just getting drafted into the league is a huge accomplishment, but playing in it for several years is even more difficult. There are different roles for different players in the NBA, and each of them has some importance in its own way.
"Half of the people went straight to the bus with the clothes we had on the game from last night, everybody’s drunk" — Stephen Jackson recalls how he and his team partied in Miami before a game
Jackson takes us behind the scenes of the famous "Miami flu"
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season
Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
“We got all these clowns on television who have to talk about them every day. It’s a conspiracy” — Charles Barkley on the Los Angeles Lakers’ media mileage
We've got bad news for Barkley, he'll have to talk about the Lakers a lot more.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Yardbarker
Jalen Green Says Chris Paul Is The Ultimate Trickster In The NBA: "He Be Having The Refs On His Side...
17-year NBA veteran Chris Paul isn't your average NBA point guard. As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the Top 75 players in basketball history, he brings a lot to the table as a leader and floor general, even at the ripe age of 37. But does...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury
Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Declares He Won't Change His Free Throw Routine
Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of another excellent season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging a career-high 31.1 PPG to go with 11.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, and 1.0 BPG, which sees him in the mix for the MVP award once again. Giannis and the Bucks had suffered a...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Defends Anthony Davis After Loss To Celtics: "I Know Who I’m Rocking And Rolling With Every Night.”
This season has been a grind for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. After a 2-10 start, they have been playing some good basketball of late to salvage their season and avoid falling into a hole too deep to climb out of. Unfortunately, despite showing some signs of life,...
Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk
The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
Comments / 1