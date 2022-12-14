LOS ANGELES (AP) — Infielder Yonny Hernández was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for cash. The 24-year-old was 2 for 24 in 12 games this year for Arizona, which obtained him from Texas in April. He was claimed by Oakland off waivers in November, then designated for assignment on Tuesday.

