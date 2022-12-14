ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year

The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. Griner had for years...
Infielder Yonny Hernández acquired by Dodgers from Athletics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Infielder Yonny Hernández was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for cash. The 24-year-old was 2 for 24 in 12 games this year for Arizona, which obtained him from Texas in April. He was claimed by Oakland off waivers in November, then designated for assignment on Tuesday.
