Miami, FL

Florida Atlantic hosts Jones and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (4-5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-1) BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Denver Jones scored 21 points in Florida International's 71-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Owls are 6-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-0 in one-possession games. The Panthers...
BOCA RATON, FL

