Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen tied his career high with 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost...
DENVER, CO
Kyrou scores in shootout as Blues beat Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night for their second straight victory. Kyrou also had a goal and two assists in regulation. Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stars snap Caps' win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coach Peter DeBoer told his Dallas Stars that Washington Capitals players were going to jump off the bench to celebrate the next two goals Alex Ovechkin scored. His goalie took that to heart. Jake Oettinger made a season-high 45 saves to backstop the Stars to a...
DALLAS, TX
John Klingberg scores twice, Ducks beat Canadiens 5-2

MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night. Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
Oettinger makes 45 saves as Stars beat Ovechkin, Caps 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Smith scores twice, Golden Knights top Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Smith got his fourth short-handed goal of the season in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were...
CHICAGO, IL

