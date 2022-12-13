Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Names Anthony Davis The Only Player Who Can Match Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are constantly compared to each other, given the fact that they play the same position and are extremely dominant when attacking the rim. From a couple of seasons ago, they have been compared to one another by fans and analysts. Some think that AD has...
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Nets Are Unlikely To Trade Kyrie Irving Because They Don't Want Kevin Durant To Request A Trade
Kyrie Irving is one of the best basketball players on the planet when he is committed and healthy. He is one of the best shot-creators in the league when he's healthy, and Kyrie Irving is currently averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG for the Brooklyn Nets. There have...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford And Lou Williams Throw Shade At The New John Havlicek 6th Man Of The Year Award
The NBA is one of the most competitive sports leagues in the world. Just getting drafted into the league is a huge accomplishment, but playing in it for several years is even more difficult. There are different roles for different players in the NBA, and each of them has some importance in its own way.
Yardbarker
Will Cavs Take Another Big Swing Now That Trade Season Has Arrived?
Could Altman make another move to help the rising Cavs take another step?. Well, maybe. As one opposing GM told Hoops Wire, Altman is “fearless” when it comes to trying to improve the roster. It’s something Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix addressed as well. “Cleveland is loaded,...
Yardbarker
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Has Philosophical Take On Making The Hall Of Fame: "In 200-300 Years, Nobody Is Going To Care..."
Derrick Rose is currently playing for the New York Knicks, giving the team solid minutes in a backup PG role. Though he has fallen out of the rotation, he could potentially contribute to a contending team if he gets traded by the Knicks in the future. The veteran point guard...
Yardbarker
Video: Brian Windhorst Hilariously Talks About Danny Green Potentially Getting Traded While Sitting Right Next To Him
We have officially crossed the December 15th mark, which means that the trade rumors will likely be heating up until the February trade deadline. There's no doubt that there will likely be a number of teams trying to make upgrades to their roster, and there are a number of solid players currently on the trade market.
Yardbarker
Eagles OL has strong response to comments about Jalen Hurts
Comments made by Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons have once again inflamed the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a recent appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast,” Parsons offered a response to a question about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that some saw as disrespectful. When asked if...
Comments / 0