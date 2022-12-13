ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Anton Harrison ranked as one of the 10 best offensive tackles by Mel Kiper

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With the college season wrapping up with bowl season and the College Football Playoff, there are still some games to be played for NFL draft prospects, but that doesn’t stop draftniks like Mel Kiper of ESPN from getting started.

Kiper has been at it a long time, evaluating and scouting talent and offering analysis and information about draft prospects. Though we have months to go before the NFL Draft, Mel Kiper has already produced a set of prospect rankings for every position (ESPN+).

Only one Oklahoma Sooner found his onto Kiper’s positional top 10, and that was none other than Anton Harrison. Harrison has started at left tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners for the last two seasons.

Harrison checked in at No. 9 on Kiper’s offensive tackle list. Peter Skoronskiof Northwestern and Paris Johnson, Jr. of Ohio State have been the two guys atop this tackle class wire-to-wire since before the season started and look to close the season out battling for the top two spots still.

With those two projected as Top 20 picks, it offers some level of insight as to what round Harrison might land. Assuming three tackles go in the first round and roughly three or four go in the second round, it’s not impossible to believe Harrison could go in the third round if Kiper’s rankings play out. That feels like his floor as of this moment. How he interviews, performs at the combine, in individual workouts for teams, and at Oklahoma’s pro day will give Harrison ample opportunity to move up those rankings as well.

Harrison, an All-Big 12 performer, thrived in pass protection, where his excellent movement skills and athleticism shined. Criticism of his play strength was loud this summer. He spent the offseason getting stronger with Jerry Schmidt, which showed in 2022 as Harrison’s play was critical in helping Eric Gray produce a career-year on the ground.

There have been mock drafts from The Draft Wire that have Harrison going in the first. Playing a premium position will only help Harrison rise throughout the draft process.

