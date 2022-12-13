ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Times of San Diego

MTS Police Arrest Man Suspected of Random Slashing of Girl at Bus Stop

The man suspected of ambushing a 17-year-old stranger at a Chula Vista bus stop and cutting her throat before fleeing was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. San Diego Metropolitan Transit System officers arrested Antwan Kevin Baker, 52, Wednesday morning in the area of Imperial Avenue and 12th Street in the East Village area of San Diego, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

There's a Grinch in the South Bay

CHULA VISTA - The holiday light is a little less bright in one South Bay neighborhood thanks to the handy work of thieves. Thieves have made off with lights and inflatables from a number of homes on 'Christmas Circle' in Chula Vista. "Come and enjoy what we're doing for you,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights

San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SKIMMERS STEAL FUNDS AT LOCAL ATM AND CREDIT CARD MACHINES

December 14, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Skimming devices attached by thieves to ATM machines and credit card devices have stolen money from consumers in multiple East County locations. Some even have tiny hidden cameras stealing pin codes. Lieutenant Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police department...
LA MESA, CA
times-advocate.com

EPD Holding DUI Checkpoint December 17

The Escondido Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Saturday, December 17, 2022 beginning at 6:00 PM at an undisclosed location within the Escondido city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
ESCONDIDO, CA

