Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MTS Police Arrest Man Suspected of Random Slashing of Girl at Bus Stop
The man suspected of ambushing a 17-year-old stranger at a Chula Vista bus stop and cutting her throat before fleeing was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. San Diego Metropolitan Transit System officers arrested Antwan Kevin Baker, 52, Wednesday morning in the area of Imperial Avenue and 12th Street in the East Village area of San Diego, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Police Investigating Attempted Homicide of Teen Girl, 16, at an El Cajon Motel
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 16- year-old girl at an El Cajon motel Thursday. Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the El Cajon Inn and Suites at 1368 E. Main St. at the request of the teen’s family, who thought their daughter was dead, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove Was Victim in Barrio Logan Stabbing
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan. Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
iheart.com
There's a Grinch in the South Bay
CHULA VISTA - The holiday light is a little less bright in one South Bay neighborhood thanks to the handy work of thieves. Thieves have made off with lights and inflatables from a number of homes on 'Christmas Circle' in Chula Vista. "Come and enjoy what we're doing for you,...
NBC San Diego
SDPD Identifies Disturbed Man Shot by Police in City Heights
San Diego Police shot and killed an armed man on Dec. 8 in City Heights. Police identified the deceased man on Wednesday as 58-year-old John Jay Romero. Just before noon on Dec. 8, police received a call from a resident who "observed a man holding a firearm to his head," SDPD Officer O'Brien said. Officers located the man near Central Avenue and a brief pursuit began while the man was riding a bike. The chase ended in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, and negotiations began with the man.
El Cajon Police: Girl, 16, found seriously injured in motel room
Police are searching for whoever is responsible for causing a serious injury to a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel.
Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista
Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.
$50K in vintage furniture stolen from El Cajon warehouse
Police are investigating after a collection of vintage furniture was stolen from a warehouse in El Cajon.
Teen attacked at South Bay bus stop
Police Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old girl's neck at a Chula Vista bus stop, authorities said.
Man arrested in Singapore, charged with San Diego child molestation
A man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl at a church on the University of San Diego campus, then fleeing the country, pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony child molestation counts.
eastcountymagazine.org
SKIMMERS STEAL FUNDS AT LOCAL ATM AND CREDIT CARD MACHINES
December 14, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Skimming devices attached by thieves to ATM machines and credit card devices have stolen money from consumers in multiple East County locations. Some even have tiny hidden cameras stealing pin codes. Lieutenant Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police department...
Man caught on camera starting fire at Lemon Grove treatment facility arrested
A man who was caught on camera starting a fire at a treatment facility in San Diego's Lemon Grove neighborhood last month has been arrested.
Chula Vista police arrest man accused of cutting teen girl's throat in unprovoked attack
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police arrested the man accused of slashing a teen girl multiple times in the neck at a Chula Vista bus stop on Tuesday. Antwan Baker, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed. On Tuesday morning,...
Speeding driver injured in crash on El Cajon Boulevard
A speeding driver was injured late Wednesday in a crash in City Heights, authorities said.
Man Sentenced to 30 Years to Life for Friend’s Stabbing Death in El Cajon
A man convicted of killing another man in El Cajon by stabbing and cutting him more than 100 times has been sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. Gustavo Rojas Salgado, 27, was convicted by an El Cajon jury of first- degree murder and a knife-use allegation in the death of 33-year-old Victor Saul Garcia Jr.
Person of interest sought in fatal shooting on E. Street in Chula Vista
Detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department have released an image of a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a father of three nearly two months ago.
San Diego man charged in connection with death of man on MTS bus to appear in court
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man, who some are calling a Good Samaritan for stepping in to help a woman on an MTS bus last April, is expected to appear in court Thursday morning. Edward Hilbert is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter after restraining another passenger who got into a fight and later died.
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old boy at Chula Vista house party
A young man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.
times-advocate.com
EPD Holding DUI Checkpoint December 17
The Escondido Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Saturday, December 17, 2022 beginning at 6:00 PM at an undisclosed location within the Escondido city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
San Diego law enforcement take down crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and the San Diego District Attorney's Office announced they've taken down a crime ring connected to the Mexican Mafia. The announcement was made during a news conference with several local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI Tuesday morning. According to District...
Comments / 0