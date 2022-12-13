Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Dez Bryant: Cowboys Trade Still 'Crazy' & 'Confusing'
Ryan Switzer came and went, and he - along with then Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant - still seems disappointed.
Baker Mayfield 'Impossible Dream': Rams Have New Motivation
The football gods only know how long this Baker Mayfield experiment is going to last, but he's at least given the woebegone Los Angeles Rams a path forward.
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 15 injury report released Friday.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
Baker Mayfield's Success as Rams QB: 'Everything Happens For a Reason'
How has Baker Mayfield’s experience as a Los Angeles Ram been so far?
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick
The Indianapolis Colts have made a move to bolster their defensive line by signing a former-high draft pick of the Denver Broncos.
Drew Brees Lands College Football Coaching Gig For Bowl Season
Purdue won't have its starting quarterback on the field when it faces LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2., as Aidan O'Connell reportedly will not play in the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. But the Boilermakers will have the most famous signal-caller in school history on the ...
Rob Gronkowski: Patriots Would 'Open Arms' to Tom Brady Reunion
Don't expect him to join his former quarterback, but count Rob Gronkowski among those who simply won't let the idea of a Tom Brady/New England Patriots reunion die.
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and WR Davante Adams discusses it.
Ravens at Browns: 'I'm Not Close'- Deshaun Watson Problems Continue
Given that their playoffs odds are calculated to be less than one percent ... Cleveland is bad. ... in part because Texans ex Deshaun Watson has been bad. Deshaun Watson did not perform well at all in his debut with the Cleveland Browns two games ago, though he was the QB of record in a win over his old team, the Houston Texans.
Comments / 0