ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy