Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'
Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Pokes Fun at Parents Christine and Kody Brown's Split
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown doesn't mind poking fun at her parents Christine and Kody Brown's recent split. The 21-year-old daughter of the former couple took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share that her account was newly verified. Posting a screenshot featuring her new blue checkmark, Gwendlyn wrote,...
Jane Fonda Shares That Her Cancer Is in Remission
Jane Fonda has reason to celebrate. Ahead of her 85th birthday later this month, the Grace and Frankie star shared on her website that her cancer is in remission, a fact she called the "best birthday present ever." "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is...
Tyler Perry Reveals He Is Godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Diana
Tyler Perry has a special role in the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. On the final episode of Netflix's Harry & Meghan's docuseries, it was revealed that the renowned filmmaker is the godfather to 1-year-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Perry recalls how Harry and Meghan asked him to...
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over, Leaving Him With One Wife
Meri Brown is making a major reveal about her marriage. In a clip from Sunday’s Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody Brown’s first wife confirms the end of their 32-year relationship. The clip begins with Kody talking to the cameras and sharing where he stands with his first wife. "I...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
'WWDITS': Harvey Guillén Teases an Emotional Rollercoaster Ride for Guillermo in Season 5 (Exclusive)
While What We Do in the Shadows has only recently finished filming season 5, that's not stopping star Harvey Guillén from spilling some details about what's to come for his character, Guillermo de la Cruz, in the upcoming episodes. "We just wrapped last week," the actor tells ET's Rachel...
Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says
Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Criticizes Her Family Plans (Exclusive)
Loren has some big family plans for her and husband Alexei and their three kids, but her mom is firmly against it. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren shares with her shocked friends that she's considering moving the family to Israel for at least five years and her mom can't help but voice her opinion.
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'
Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday. "Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.
'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)
In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
Kevin Bacon Shares What It's Like Behind the Scenes When Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Yes, the car is actually moving! Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael, opened up to ET about the behind-the-scenes logistics required to successfully film their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. For years, fans of the show -- and the Late Late Show With James Corden segment that inspired...
