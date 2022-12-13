ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'

Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
KTVB

Jane Fonda Shares That Her Cancer Is in Remission

Jane Fonda has reason to celebrate. Ahead of her 85th birthday later this month, the Grace and Frankie star shared on her website that her cancer is in remission, a fact she called the "best birthday present ever." "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is...
KTVB

Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show

Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
KTVB

Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says

Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
KTVB

'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Criticizes Her Family Plans (Exclusive)

Loren has some big family plans for her and husband Alexei and their three kids, but her mom is firmly against it. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren shares with her shocked friends that she's considering moving the family to Israel for at least five years and her mom can't help but voice her opinion.
KTVB

Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'

Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
KTVB

Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'

Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday. "Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.
KTVB

'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)

In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.
KTVB

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
