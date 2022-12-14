Read full article on original website
Former Head of Border Patrol Says Governor Abbott Needs to Remove Texas Migrants
Mark Morgan and Texas Governor AbbottPhoto byTwitter. A long-serving public official comes out and told NewsMax, that Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to remove migrants and send them back to Mexico. Mark Morgan made these remarks on November 28, 2022, while speaking at the Wake Up America interview.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris
Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisScreenshot from Twitter. As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.
Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Illegal immigrants crossing easily into Texas caught on video, but not by Border Patrol
A video has been posted to social media that shows how easy it is for some people to get across the southern border into Texas. Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso posted the video, which Fox News then reposted. The footage shows fourteen illegal immigrants crossing a border fence separating Mexico from Texas before avoiding traffic along State Highway 375.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
CBP deaths are the latest sign of the Biden border disaster
The Biden border disaster continues, inflicting tragedy not only on migrants and border towns but also the brave men and women tasked with defending the border itself. Border Patrol agent Raul Gonzalez — 38 and a father of two — just died in an ATV accident chasing border-jumpers near Mission, Texas. This is the sixth death in the line of duty in 2022, per agency statistics. It comes on the heels of a hideous three suicides of CBP agents in November, bringing the total for 2022 to 14 — the highest figure in a decade. And according to Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who’s...
With no housing available, migrants renting rooftops in Tijuana
Without shelter space or affordable housing, eight migrant families, from different parts of Mexico, are renting out a rooftop near downtown Tijuana and have been living there for the last two months.
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
Biden has poisoned any immigration amnesty by not enforcing border
Biden has poisoned the well for any immigration compromise or possible DACA amnesty by ignoring crisis. Current plan would just make border problem worse.
Venezuelans stranded in Mexico hold out hope Biden will shift border policy: 'I want to have faith'
Hope is spreading among the tens of thousands of Venezuelans trapped in Mexico that the United States will soon start letting them in again.
The Biden administration wants more than $3 billion to prep for a possible migrant surge at the border after Covid ban ends
As the Biden administration braces for the record number of migrants crossing the southern border daily to rise still more when Covid restrictions end this month, the Department of Homeland Security wants more than $3 billion from Congress to fight the surge, money Republicans may not be willing to approve.
Texas expects up to 40% increase in border crossings after Title 42 ends
The end of a Trump-era border expulsion policy later this month is expected to jack up migrant border crossings by as much as 40%, El Paso, Texas, officials say.The city is currently ground zero for the border crisis, and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said Monday the end of Title 42 on Dec. 21 will only worsen the deluge. “Once [migrants] see that it’s happening, more people will come in,” he said during a public meeting. In El Paso, the policy end would mean the 1,700 daily border crossings could jump up to 2,380 a day. Nationally, as many as 18,000 migrants could...
More tragedy for Texas border agents
"In less than 2 weeks time we have had 3 Border Patrol Agents commit suicide. Just today we had one in El Paso, Texas. Something is seriously wrong with our men and women protecting our borders. Where is Alejandro Mayorkas and the Border Czar?" Mayra Flores, US House Candidate TX-34.
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
Strong-armed tactics against Central American gangs may backfire, experts say
Honduras has become the latest Latin American country to take a strong-armed approach to deal with gangs, declaring a state of emergency that human rights groups warn will likely be ineffective and could lead to rights abuses. The big picture: The partial state of emergency in Honduras, which went into...
