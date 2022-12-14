ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris

Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisScreenshot from Twitter. As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

CBP deaths are the latest sign of the Biden border disaster

The Biden border disaster continues, inflicting tragedy not only on migrants and border towns but also the brave men and women tasked with defending the border itself.  Border Patrol agent Raul Gonzalez — 38 and a father of two — just died in an ATV accident chasing border-jumpers near Mission, Texas.  This is the sixth death in the line of duty in 2022, per agency statistics. It comes on the heels of a hideous three suicides of CBP agents in November, bringing the total for 2022 to 14 — the highest figure in a decade.  And according to Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who’s...
MISSION, TX
New York Post

Texas expects up to 40% increase in border crossings after Title 42 ends

The end of a Trump-era border expulsion policy later this month is expected to jack up migrant border crossings by as much as 40%, El Paso, Texas, officials say.The city is currently ground zero for the border crisis, and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said Monday the end of Title 42 on Dec. 21 will only worsen the deluge. “Once [migrants] see that it’s happening, more people will come in,” he said during a public meeting. In El Paso, the policy end would mean the 1,700 daily border crossings could jump up to 2,380 a day. Nationally, as many as 18,000 migrants could...
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

More tragedy for Texas border agents

"In less than 2 weeks time we have had 3 Border Patrol Agents commit suicide. Just today we had one in El Paso, Texas. Something is seriously wrong with our men and women protecting our borders. Where is Alejandro Mayorkas and the Border Czar?" Mayra Flores, US House Candidate TX-34.
EL PASO, TX
Axios

Strong-armed tactics against Central American gangs may backfire, experts say

Honduras has become the latest Latin American country to take a strong-armed approach to deal with gangs, declaring a state of emergency that human rights groups warn will likely be ineffective and could lead to rights abuses. The big picture: The partial state of emergency in Honduras, which went into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy