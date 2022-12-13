Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
Fred Armisen Finally Responded To Selena Gomez Naming Her New Kidney After Him
Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant back in 2017.
The Mystery Of Why Ansel Elgort Was At Britney Spears’ Wedding Just Keeps Getting Weirder
After Britney Spears' wedding, many fans wondered why Ansel Elgort was there. Now they're asking again.
Selena Gomez says she 'can't watch' her new, deeply personal documentary 'My Mind & Me'
"My Mind & Me" follows Gomez's experiences with mental illness and her life since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Why “Piece of Me” Is Still One of Britney Spears’s Best Music Videos
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “I’m Miss American Dream, since I was 17,” sings Britney Spears in her 2007 pop hit “Piece of Me”—the second single off her masterful fifth studio album, Blackout. “I’m Mrs. Extra! Extra! This just in; I’m Mrs. She’s too big, now she’s too thin.”
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote
Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Wants to "Make Everyone Feel Good" With Her New Music
Selena Gomez was honored with Variety's Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for the title track of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Before she graced the stage to accept the award, Sel hit the red carpet, where she opened up about the direction of her new music.
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Justin Bieber is getting candid about his skincare routine Talk about star stuck! Justin Bieber gave a glimpse at his skincare routine with a new selfie — and he shared his beauty must-have in the process. In the photo, shared to the "Peaches" singer's Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber got candid about his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling. The 28-year-old Grammy winner, though, had a...
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
Gomez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life earlier this year with her documentary My Mind and Me Selena Gomez shows that it's not all glamour behind the scenes. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared a peek into her daily life on TikTok – taking a quick break in a public bathroom to air out her multi-colored wig using a hand dryer. In the short clip, Gomez squats down wearing ripped jeans and an aqua blue top to dry her rainbow bangs. She shakes...
papermag.com
Taylor Swift Is Directing A Feature Film
Taylor Swift is a director after all. Swift wrote and is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures, the company announced today. The film's plot and cast are being kept firmly under wraps. Swift previously directed a short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, which is loosely based on “All Too Well” the song (believed to be loosely based on her relationship with her ex Jake Gyllenhaal) — because Taylor Swift's life is a movie, and she's the main character.
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Somewhat Responsible for Taylor Swift’s Hit ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift draws inspiration from her personal life -- and that often involves A-list stars. So what does Gwyneth Paltrow have to do with 'All Too Well'?
Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years
The price of fame? Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears, who was raised in Kentwood, Louisiana, first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she […]
Comments / 0