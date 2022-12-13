Read full article on original website
marshallradio.net
Lorna Schmidt
The funeral service for Lorna Schmidt, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Vesta, will be Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. A livestream of the service will be available on the church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place after the service at the Vesta Cemetery. The Sunset Funeral & Cremation Association in Echo is handling the arrangements.
Pamela Dvorak
Pamela “Pam” Dvorak, age 62, of St. Cloud passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
Mary Byrne
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Byrne, 65, of Marshall, formerly of Tracy, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. A private interment will take place at a later date. The Horvath Funeral Service in Marshall is handling the arrangements.
Marshall City Council Approves 8.1% Operating Levy Increase for 2023
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — The Marshall City Council met Tuesday evening. Among several orders of business, the Marshall City Council voted 5-2 in favor of adopting the 2023 operating levy at approximately $8.18 million, an increase of 8.1% from the previous year’s levy. The council discussed the 2023...
