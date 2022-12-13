Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Byrne, 65, of Marshall, formerly of Tracy, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. A private interment will take place at a later date. The Horvath Funeral Service in Marshall is handling the arrangements.

