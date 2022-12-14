ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, fraudulently obtained approximately $170,000 in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Officials say VanderMolen fabricated a company called Breakout Strategies Corporation to receive the loans. VanderMolen submitted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy