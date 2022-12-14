Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
iheart.com
Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
WWMTCw
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
'If you scream, I'll shoot': Calhoun Co. mother and daughter fight off home invader
ATHENS, Mich. — A mother and daughter in Calhoun County found themselves in a fight for their lives after they said a man broke into their home and attacked them with a gun. The two women are sharing their story of fight and grit in hopes that others know they, too, can survive anything.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
WWMTCw
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek shooting
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.
Suspected serial killer charged with 2005 Battle Creek murder
A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
FBI quiet on East Lansing raid
The FBI has confirmed with us that a search warrant was in fact executed at the house on the 300 block of Highland Ave.
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
WWMTCw
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, fraudulently obtained approximately $170,000 in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Officials say VanderMolen fabricated a company called Breakout Strategies Corporation to receive the loans. VanderMolen submitted...
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Suspected serial killer to be arraigned in Calhoun County
Detectives have brought a suspected serial killer to Calhoun County to be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder for the 2005 death of Ashley Marie Parlier.
WWMTCw
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
WWMTCw
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Comments / 0