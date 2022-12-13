Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea boys routs Pelham 72-41
CHELSEA — With the new year right around the corner, the Pelham Panthers and the Chelsea Hornets went head to head before both teams take a well-deserved holiday break. In the recent county battle, the Hornets took down the Panthers 72-41 on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chelsea’s defense was a...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea girls grab county win against Pelham
CHELSEA — Thanks to a strong defensive third quarter, Chelsea’s girls basketball team was able to create enough separation from the Pelham Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 16, to fend off a potential comeback and pick up a tight 49-44 home-court victory. In the opening quarter, both teams showed...
Shelby Reporter
Panthers mascot PAWS featured in UAB’s basketball night
PELHAM – The Pelham Panther mascot PAWS was invited to UAB men’s basketball event featuring many popular mascots. PAWS was featured alongside Birmingham Bull’s Toro the Bull mascot, the UAB Blazer mascot, Blaze and others on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Sloan Bridges has never attended the mascot event...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster employees hold toy drive to support local children, seniors
ALABASTER – Employees of the city of Alabaster partnered with Shelby Emergency Assistance to conduct a toy drive to benefit local families in need. “This project really turned out great,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “The effort was led by our Human Resources Department, and they worked with Shelby Emergency Assistance to “adopt” 12 local children to purchase Christmas gifts for. Over the past few weeks, the HR department invited all city employees to volunteer to purchase items from the kids’ wish lists and drop them off at the Christmas tree in the HR office.”
Shelby Reporter
Pixel perfect: Chelsea family wins episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight
CHELSEA – Chelsea residents Ricky and Elicia Cloutier have a new, long-awaited feature to add to their Christmas light display this year: a large trophy. The Cloutiers’ impressive display at their home on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea not only earned them a coveted spot on Season 10 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, but it dazzled judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to make them the winners of the final episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 12.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster announces new online permitting software
ALABASTER – On Wednesday Dec. 14, the city of Alabaster announced its new online permitting software in an official Facebook post. “We’re very excited to add our new online permitting software, LAMA, which really will revolutionize and streamline the planning, zoning and building permit process throughout Alabaster,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said.
