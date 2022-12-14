Read full article on original website
Frontenac rallies to knock off #9 Bonner Springs
FRONTENAC, Kan. - (WATCH) Frontenac knocks off #9 Bonner Springs 59-57 Tuesday night in Frontenac. Hattie Pyle scores a team-high 23 for the Raiders, while Rylie Green adds 11.
Carl Junction claims Mustang Classic championship over Bentonville West
Carl Junction beats Bentonville West 69-40 Wednesday night to claim the Mustang Classic title at McDonald County High School. The Bulldogs beat Bentonville West 69-40 in the championship game Wednesday night.
Lions suffer first loss of season to #17 Central Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) #3 Missouri Southern suffers its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to #17 Central Missouri 73-71. Lacy Stokes posts 31 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Missouri Southern. The Lions are now 11-1 this season, including 4-1 in the MIAA.
Buckmaster announces retirement as Carl Junction head football coach
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. - Carl Junction High School head football coach Doug Buckmaster plans to retire at the end of the school year. "I've been doing this for 37 years," Buckmaster says in a phone call with KOAM Wednesday night, "My mindset right now is that I want to figure out what life is like outside of football...see what it's like to be away and be retired."
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to the next, all throughout the neighborhood.
A Kansas elementary school donates to PALS Animal Shelter
PARSONS - Ks. - Bartlett Elementary School in Kansas, donated to a local animal shelter. "I think the spirit of Christmas was with my class because their excitement for giving was just amazing," said Hannah Haraughty, a Bartlett Elementary Teacher. The kids donated toys and food to the shelter. "Intake...
The last week for two schools, in more ways than one
JOPLIN, Mo. — The countdown is almost up for a couple of Joplin elementary schools. This week is the last week ever for both. “‘Because our brothers both went here, and it’s kind of like, I want to follow after them,” said Nelly Baird, Columbia Student.
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
Pete's celebrates funds raised for local CASA Organizations
PARSONS, Kan. - Pete's today hosted an awards ceremony in Parsons, Kansas to celebrate funds raised that benefit children in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The fundraiser is held in Pete's Locations throughout the Month of October, according to officials. Because Pete's has locations in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, funds raised...
KOAM marks 69 years on the air
JOPLIN METRO AREA — KOAM celebrates 69 years! KOAM started broadcasting on December 13, 1953. 👉🏼 📺 Click here to read our history and see archive video from “Fun Club”, “Melody Matinee” and other gems!. K… Kansas. O… Oklahoma. A…...
Renovation planned for downtown Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission met tonight (12/13) to discuss several items on their agenda. Commissioners heard from “DVLP Redevelopment Projects,” who presented them with a $4.8 million plan to renovate three downtown buildings. The buildings are located at 902, 113 and 117 North Broadway.
Local Veterinarian sees rise in dog flu
PITTSBURG, Kan. - A local veterinarian is seeing more cases of the flu in dogs than previous years. Doctor Brandy Lawrence with Broadway Animal Hospital in Pittsburg says in the past two weeks they have seen around 30 dogs that have been positive with the flu. Knowing your dog and...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Anticipated more than a year and now it is coming to fruition! Crumbl Cookie opens Friday in Joplin. Hello Joplin!🍪 Introducing cookies as you’ve never experienced before! Join us in our Grand Opening celebration for our Joplin store! Doors open Friday, December 16th from 8 am until MIDNIGHT! Join us as we bring friends and family together over the world’s best box of cookies.
Dog pack dumped in local town
CHANUTE, Ks - A group of dogs were found wandering the Chanute area seven months ago. ---- another group of dogs were dumped again in the Chanute area. We reached out to the Neosho County Sheriff's office, and they said they are not investigating at this time. KOAM talked with...
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Former Webb City teacher and coach to serve as new Royal Heights Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announced Royal Heights’ newest Principal Thursday. Bre Faircloth, a graduate of Webb City High School, will step into the role with extensive education experience from teaching to coaching. Faircloth began as a first grade teacher at Webb City Schools where she worked for...
Meeting Trixie the library cat
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. -- Trixie is not your typical library employee. She's at first thought to be a stray, but one quick inquiry will tell you that she's simply the library cat. Patrons love her! They'll pet her and talk to her. Plus she's an important part of Christmas at the Independence library.
