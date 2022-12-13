Read full article on original website
Mona Este
3d ago
The hateful firm marketed it's portfolio while having more evictions than any other landlord/owner.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
Saks OFF 5TH to reopen two Chicago stores
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saks OFF 5TH – the discount outlet chain of Saks Fifth Avenue – will soon be reopening two Chicago locations.The approximately 23,500 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH store that closed in 2009 will be reopening at 6 S. State St. in The Loop.A 40,000 square-foot Saks OFF 5TH will also reopen at in the NEWCITY development at 1457 N. Halsted St. on the Near North Side."Saks OFF 5TH has a long-standing presence in Chicago so it felt natural to reopen these important locations to best serve our customers," Rob Brooks, President of Saks OFF 5TH's store division O5 said in a news release. "The in-store experience is an important part of our customer's shopping journey with Saks OFF 5TH, as evidenced by our successful openings in Eastchester, New York and Stamford, Connecticut earlier this year. We look forward to reopening our State Street and Lincoln Park locations and providing our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience in an elevated environment with access to the designers they know and love."Upon these reopenings, Saks OFF 5TH will have five locations in the Chicago area.Chicago's Saks Fifth Avenue location is at 700 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile.
Three teams vie for chance to develop city-owned lots along 63rd Street
Three teams of designers and developers are vying for the role of redeveloping several vacant, city-owned lots along 63rd Street in Woodlawn. In a community meeting on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, city planner Justin Peterson described the sites as the first step in the city’s decade-long vision for developing this corridor of 63rd Street, expanding retail services and affordable housing in the community.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County guaranteed income: First payments issued
COOK COUNTY - The first payments have been issued as part of Cook County's guaranteed income pilot. More than three-thousand people are receiving $500 monthly payments as part of the $42 million pilot. This is the largest publicly funded guaranteed income program in the nation’s history. The goal is...
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Chicago Claims Its 22-Year “Transformation” Plan Revitalized 25,000 Homes. The Math Doesn't Add Up.
Despite the padded figures it gave to federal regulators, the Chicago Housing Authority is not finished fulfilling its obligations to build homes and redevelop communities where its high-rises once stood.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
blockclubchicago.org
City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In
WOODLAWN — Three teams are finalists to redevelop vacant, city-owned land on 63rd Street, and a former South Side alderperson made an unexpected appearance to give input as a resident. The redevelopment of 1.65 acres on 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues would mark another step in fulfilling...
fox32chicago.com
Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system
COOK COUNTY - Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system. A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans. Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with...
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Man accused of robbing woman on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly robbed a woman on a Blue Line platform in Wicker Park. Daryl Russell Jr., 42, of Broadview, was charged with aggravated robbery after police responded Thursday evening to the Damen Blue Line, located in the 1500 block of North Damen.
fox32chicago.com
Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need
CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4