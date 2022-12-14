ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Elmer Soderblom returns to Red Wings with Dylan Larkin out

Elmer Soderblom returns to the Detroit Red Wings for tonight’s game at the Minnesota Wild (7:30, TNT exclusive), taking Dylan Larkin’s spot on the lineup. The Red Wings did not have an update on Larkin’s condition after he was hit in the right hand by a shot during the second period of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Carolina, forcing him to miss the third period.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings encouraged to see Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek practice

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings haven’t had a lot to feel good about lately, mired in a four-game skid (0-3-1) and with injuries and illnesses accumulating. But Friday was a good day. Jakub Vrana returned to practice after two months in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, and of more immediate concern, Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta skated.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jakub Vrana: Feels ‘awesome’ to be back with Red Wings

DETROIT – Jakub Vrana was excited and relived to return to practice Friday with the Detroit Red Wings after being away from the team for two months while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. “I feel awesome and I’m so happy to be back and see the guys,” Vrana...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Scoring could become more difficult for Red Wings

DETROIT – On a night when the Detroit Red Wings didn’t need a lot of offense, they didn’t get any. An opponent with a stifling defense, a hot rookie goaltender, an ineffective power play and the absence of their leading scorer in the third period resulted in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions

When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan basketball player named G League Player of the Week

Michigan had two freshmen leave for the NBA after last season and get drafted. One is getting steady minutes in the NBA; the other is tearing up the G League. The latter player is Moussa Diabaté, who was named the NBA G League Player of the Week (for Dec. 5-11). Playing for the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate in Ontario, Diabaté posted 25 points and 23 rebounds on Thursday and repeated the 20-20 feat on Saturday with 24 points and 20 rebounds. The Clippers won both games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings shut out by Carolina; Dylan Larkin injures hand

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were shut out for the first time this season Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. Will their offense be further depleted moving forward?. Dylan Larkin missed the third period after blocking a shot with his right...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Illness knocks out 3 more Lions players, including Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions list prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson as questionable to play against Jets

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have listed prized rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (illness) as questionable to play against the New York Jets in Week 15. Hutchinson, who leads all rookies with seven sacks and 39 pressures, was back at practice to end the week. And Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he’s feeling better after returning. Hutchinson briefly spoke with reporters in the locker room on Friday, opening by saying: “We’re here. We’re good. I’m ready to go.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings hopeful Filip Hronek OK after huge hit from Ryan Reaves

Ryan Reaves’ enormous open-ice hit on Filip Hronek Wednesday sparked debate about whether it was a good, clean check or a dirty play that should warrant supplementary discipline. Reaves leveled Hronek at 3:05 of the first period in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers swapping out lights at Comerica Park in 2023

If you’ve watched the Detroit Tigers play at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago over the last couple seasons, you may have noticed something strange occur when the White Sox hit a home run. The stadium darkens for a split second, the lights flicker rapidly and there’s a disco-ball effect...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy