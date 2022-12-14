Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
MLive.com
Elmer Soderblom returns to Red Wings with Dylan Larkin out
Elmer Soderblom returns to the Detroit Red Wings for tonight’s game at the Minnesota Wild (7:30, TNT exclusive), taking Dylan Larkin’s spot on the lineup. The Red Wings did not have an update on Larkin’s condition after he was hit in the right hand by a shot during the second period of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Carolina, forcing him to miss the third period.
MLive.com
Red Wings encouraged to see Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek practice
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings haven’t had a lot to feel good about lately, mired in a four-game skid (0-3-1) and with injuries and illnesses accumulating. But Friday was a good day. Jakub Vrana returned to practice after two months in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, and of more immediate concern, Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta skated.
MLive.com
Jakub Vrana: Feels ‘awesome’ to be back with Red Wings
DETROIT – Jakub Vrana was excited and relived to return to practice Friday with the Detroit Red Wings after being away from the team for two months while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. “I feel awesome and I’m so happy to be back and see the guys,” Vrana...
MLive.com
Scoring could become more difficult for Red Wings
DETROIT – On a night when the Detroit Red Wings didn’t need a lot of offense, they didn’t get any. An opponent with a stifling defense, a hot rookie goaltender, an ineffective power play and the absence of their leading scorer in the third period resulted in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
MLive.com
Ex-Lions quarterback signed by Arizona Cardinals
Tim Boyle and David Blough battled throughout training camp for the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback job. In the end, neither won the gig. Now both have landed on 53-man rosters.
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball player named G League Player of the Week
Michigan had two freshmen leave for the NBA after last season and get drafted. One is getting steady minutes in the NBA; the other is tearing up the G League. The latter player is Moussa Diabaté, who was named the NBA G League Player of the Week (for Dec. 5-11). Playing for the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate in Ontario, Diabaté posted 25 points and 23 rebounds on Thursday and repeated the 20-20 feat on Saturday with 24 points and 20 rebounds. The Clippers won both games.
MLive.com
Red Wings shut out by Carolina; Dylan Larkin injures hand
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were shut out for the first time this season Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena. Will their offense be further depleted moving forward?. Dylan Larkin missed the third period after blocking a shot with his right...
MLive.com
Illness knocks out 3 more Lions players, including Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Playoff fever isn’t the only bug going around the Detroit Lions’ locker room. Star rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, cornerback Mike Hughes and defensive lineman Michael Brockers all missed practice on Thursday because of illness. That comes just one week after cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missed multiple days of practice due to illness.
MLive.com
Lions list prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson as questionable to play against Jets
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have listed prized rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (illness) as questionable to play against the New York Jets in Week 15. Hutchinson, who leads all rookies with seven sacks and 39 pressures, was back at practice to end the week. And Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he’s feeling better after returning. Hutchinson briefly spoke with reporters in the locker room on Friday, opening by saying: “We’re here. We’re good. I’m ready to go.”
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
MLive.com
Alex Ovechkin scores 800th career goal via hat trick, moves within one of Gordie Howe
“The Great One,” “Mr. Hockey” and the “Great Eight.”. Ovechkin, 37, became just the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals on Tuesday night, joining hockey G.O.A.T. Wayne Gretzky and Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe. He now sits just one goal behind Howe...
MLive.com
Red Wings hopeful Filip Hronek OK after huge hit from Ryan Reaves
Ryan Reaves’ enormous open-ice hit on Filip Hronek Wednesday sparked debate about whether it was a good, clean check or a dirty play that should warrant supplementary discipline. Reaves leveled Hronek at 3:05 of the first period in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at...
MLive.com
‘Sky’s the limit’ with Pistons frontcourt of Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
DETROIT -- Following Wednesday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey had high remarks for his new frontcourt tandem of Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, specifically discussing the synergy between the two. It was on display vs. the Hornets, as both finished with the number 19...
MLive.com
Tigers swapping out lights at Comerica Park in 2023
If you’ve watched the Detroit Tigers play at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago over the last couple seasons, you may have noticed something strange occur when the White Sox hit a home run. The stadium darkens for a split second, the lights flicker rapidly and there’s a disco-ball effect...
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild - NHL (12/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are back on the road, as they finish up a quick back-to-back on Wednesday by heading up to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to take on a tough Minnesota Wild team. Detroit found themselves in a tough battle with the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. Though goaltender...
MLive.com
Jets forced to start benched QB Zach Wilson vs Lions; Quinnen Williams not practicing
This city has caught playoff fever after the Detroit Lions ripped off five wins in six weeks, their best stretch of football since the last time they made the postseason a half-decade ago. But the job is far from done, and the margin for error is rail-thin heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
