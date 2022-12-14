Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Best Christmas trees and Christmas tree deals in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you haven't bought a Christmas tree yet, it's high time. Pick up an artificial or live tree below. Some...
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Show Off White House Holiday Decor In Upcoming HGTV Special
This holiday, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are taking HGTV viewers where they've never gone before... the White House. Here's what you need to know.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps
Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
Christmas trees will cost more this year. Here's why.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a gig straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it's not paying the bills for some growers. The costs for tree growers, driven by inflation, are up this year. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to one of the owners at Trax Farms about how a shortage of available growers is leading to higher sticker prices."Still got to pay the bills and support the family at the end of the day. So yeah, I can understand as rewarding as it is, it still comes down to paying the bills," said Ross Trax of Trax Farms.Trax said his farm...
Pike Nurseries gives expert advice on picking the perfect Christmas tree
The Christmas season is here! For many, selecting a tree is a time-honored tradition, and Pike Nurseries offers pro tips on making the perfect selection. Offering the best assortment of fresh-cut Christmas trees, the garden center offers an extensive supply of Fraser, Noble, and Nordmann Fir varieties, as well as exclusive white snow-flocked trees. Pike Nurseries’ trees receive exceptional care to maintain fragrance and freshness; all trees are fresh-cut upon arrival before being placed in a stand with water to ensure they stay fresh and hydrated. Christmas trees are then kept in covered greenhouses that protect from the sun, wind and rain to prevent damage. Shoppers can sip apple cider while they inspect each tree from all sides; once they choose their favorite Pike Nurseries associates carry and load the tree for a convenient hands-off experience.
birdsandblooms.com
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
marthastewart.com
Sunny&Ted Founder Jasmine Williams Is Spreading Holiday Cheer With Her Diverse Line of Home Décor
Have you ever wondered how to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality? We can help. Each week, as part of our Self Made series, we showcase female entrepreneurs—as well as their quality, handmade goods—and share their best advice related to starting, maintaining, and growing your own business.
Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays
When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Winter to Spring Chickens
Farm director Andrea Bushre is telling us all about how our NanBop chickens will be housed and taken care of during these long, cold winter months.
Are you caring for your poinsettias correctly?
The poinsettia is the not only the most common Christmas plant in America, it is also the most popular potted flower in the United States. The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) is native to southern Mexico and is named after Joel Poinsett, the first US Ambassador to Mexico who introduced the plant to the US in 1825. Today, the plant is so popular that it would be difficult to find a home or business that doesn’t have at least one of these holiday beauties on display during the holiday season.
dogster.com
8 Nights of Our Favorite Hanukkah Dog Toys, Treats and Sweaters
Disclaimer: If you purchase items through links on our site we may earn a commission. Hanukkah starts on December 19, and with these festive dog accessories, toys and treats, your dog will know that she’s loved a latke. Celebrate Hanukkah with your dog with these Hanukkah dog accessories:. Menorah...
WBOY
Best Christmas home decorations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
LED Christmas Lights Are Best. Here’s Why.
When it comes to holiday lights, there can be only one choice. Whether you’re hanging one strand around the front door or plastering the outside of your house with 100 strands, there’s nothing like a holiday light display to get you feeling festive this time of year. But let’s face it, not all lights are created equal.
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Succession Planting Flowers – Get Blooms All Summer Long!
Are you plotting your summer flower garden in the cold of winter or has spring sprung and it’s time to get planting? If you want a garden that will bloom all summer long, you need to learn the art of succession planting flowers. Succession planting is a simple gardening...
