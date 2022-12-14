Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard

