Tom Green County, TX

KLST/KSAN

Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Scourge of Deadly Fentanyl Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 16 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing and Possession and firearms violations. 46-year-old Mandi Clark was arrested by San Angelo Police for Possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: December 15, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police make recent arrests for possession of a controlled substance

The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook today:. On 12/13/22 at 420pm Early PD Officers stopped a vehicle with expired license plates in the 200 block of Early Blvd. Officers contacted the driver who only had an ID card and no driver’s license. The driver, George Ezequiel Lopez Jr was subsequently placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration, along with 2 Municipal Court warrants from the City of Early. Further investigation revealed Lopez was in possession of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with marijuana cigarettes, a container with THC wax and several debit cards in other individuals’ names. The passenger, Delores Fae Ramos was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and was also placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed many items in the car were possibly taken in a burglary from Brownwood. Brownwood Police department is currently working on following up with that case. Lopez was charged with 2 charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of marjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, No drivers license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and 2 Early PD warrants for no drivers license and speeding. The female passenger Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Brown County warrant. Both were booked into the Brown County Jail.
EARLY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Curious Hit and Run Crash Takes Out Mailboxes and 2 Telephone Poles

SAN ANGELO, TX — A single vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Irving St. and W. 19th St. took down two telephone poles. We believe the poles carried electricity. According to a witness at the scene, after the truck that hit and toppled the two poles came to a stop, a “large Hispanic man” got out of the pickup truck and ran. Police were investigating whether or not the truck was stolen. Later police determined that it was not.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Booking Report: Theft, Burglary & Public Intoxication

SAN ANGELO – 13 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including theft, burglary and public intoxication. 49-year-old Susanne Durham was arrested by San Angelo Police and charged with Theft of Property less than$2,500 with two previous convictions. She was booked into the jail at 8:53 p.m. and no bond was set at the time of her booking.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

PAWS needs help caring for dog hit by car

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has reached out to the community asking for help caring for a dog hit by a car late December 15, 2022. PAWS has arranged for emergency care but says that the dog will need ongoing care with the next 24 hours being touch and go. “We pray that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am

THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

