Augusta University nursing graduates participate in time honored ceremony
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s the start of an important weekend for many students at Augusta University– graduation weekend. The commencement ceremonies are Saturday, but Friday is an important right of passage for graduates of the College of Nursing- the pinning ceremony for new nurses graduating from the program. The traditional ceremony signifies their transition from […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta student honored in video contest for message to younger self
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A senior at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association in the 2022 Student Video Contest. Out of 37 submissions from across the state, Denzel Howard received an honorable mention for his video, “Enjoy Life – Dear Younger Me.”
wfxg.com
Drawings revealed for Junior Achievement Center coming to CSRA in 2023
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - At tuesday's Columbia county board of education meeting, THE DRAWINGS were REVEALED FOR A JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT DISCOVERY CENTER THAT WILL TEACH LIFE SKiLLS TO 6TH AND 7TH GRADERS THROUGHOUT THE CSRA. THe $4.5 MILLION INVESTMENT IS THE RESULT OF A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN COLUMBIA COUNTY schools, the RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF GEORGIA.
wfxg.com
Augusta University students upset about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
WRDW-TV
Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans. All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:. Elementary schools - noon. Middle schools - 11 a.m. High schools - 11:05 a.m. Schools will...
wfxg.com
13th Annual Taste of Christmas event hosted at Glenn Hills High school
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A festive event brought the community together to feast on cuisine from local restaurants. The 13th annual Taste of Christmas event was hosted and held at Glenn Hills High school Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Michael Meyers emceed the event with help from FOX54's Jay Jefferies. Glenn...
WRDW-TV
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
wgac.com
Do You Say CSRA? Here Is Some History On The Name
I didn’t grow up in Augusta, but we lived close enough to watch the likes of Charlie Britt and Trooper Terry (Terry Sams). Because we could watch Augusta television stations, I was familiar with the CSRA name, but was always been curious to how the Central Savannah River Area name came to be.
WRDW-TV
Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St. A reception will follow the ceremony. “I’m excited to serve this city as the...
Columbia M.S. to add extra security Tuesday amid social media rumors
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – School leaders at Columbia Middle School issued a statement notifying parents of increase security at the school. According to the release, a threat was made via social media against the school. Authorities say there is no evidence of a threat, but extra law enforcement will be on campus as a […]
Alzheimer’s group breaks ground on new facility
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A much-anticipated groundbreaking was held Tuesday for a new Alzheimer’s care center. The community gathered on Lutheran Drive to formally begin the process of building a larger center for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Board Member and co-chair of Capital Campaign said, “Friends, together, we are breaking ground to build our dream […]
WRDW-TV
Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta and local businesses, "making spirits bright" this season
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - THE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND AUGUSTA & CO. HAVE TEAMED UP FOR THEIR 4TH ANNUAL “MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT DOWNTOWN DECORATIONS CRAWL TO ENCOURAGE LOCALS AND VISITORS TO DINE AND SHOP LOCAL THIS CHRISTMAS. LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVE DECorated THEIR STOREFRONTS WITH LIGHTS AND DECOR TO MAKE the customer EXPERIENCE IN DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA MORE MEMORABLE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: What's new at Augusta Regional Airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - From local performances to flight schedule changes, Augusta Regional Airport is as busy as ever. Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations, joined FOX54 Mornings to talk about all that is happening at the airport right now. Starting today, the airport has teamed up...
WRDW-TV
Henry Brigham Center’s update brings high hopes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction for renovations at the Henry Brigham Community Center, and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 million and $8 million. Mitchell Quarterman is a Glenn Hills native who’s looking forward to the...
Augusta wants more oversight on trash service
Missing trash pickup generates a lot of complaints now the city is looking at filling three positions that will make sure the trash haulers are doing the job
WRDW-TV
Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations. Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet. We stopped by the...
Thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers heading home for the holidays
More than 2,500 soldiers from Fort Gordon will be heading home Monday for a two-week holiday break, giving them a chance to see their friends and family once again.
wfxg.com
Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
wfxg.com
Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
