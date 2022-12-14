Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Augusta University students upset about living conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta and local businesses, "making spirits bright" this season
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - THE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND AUGUSTA & CO. HAVE TEAMED UP FOR THEIR 4TH ANNUAL “MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT DOWNTOWN DECORATIONS CRAWL TO ENCOURAGE LOCALS AND VISITORS TO DINE AND SHOP LOCAL THIS CHRISTMAS. LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVE DECorated THEIR STOREFRONTS WITH LIGHTS AND DECOR TO MAKE the customer EXPERIENCE IN DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA MORE MEMORABLE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.
wfxg.com
13th Annual Taste of Christmas event hosted at Glenn Hills High school
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A festive event brought the community together to feast on cuisine from local restaurants. The 13th annual Taste of Christmas event was hosted and held at Glenn Hills High school Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Michael Meyers emceed the event with help from FOX54's Jay Jefferies. Glenn...
WRDW-TV
Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans. All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:. Elementary schools - noon. Middle schools - 11 a.m. High schools - 11:05 a.m. Schools will...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: What's new at Augusta Regional Airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - From local performances to flight schedule changes, Augusta Regional Airport is as busy as ever. Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations, joined FOX54 Mornings to talk about all that is happening at the airport right now. Starting today, the airport has teamed up...
WRDW-TV
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
WRDW-TV
Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students were charged in connection with separate threats this week at two Columbia County schools. At Greenbrier Middle School, administrators learned Tuesday that a student made remarks threatening violence against the school during lunchtime the previous day. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats and removed from the school, according to the Columbia County School District.
WRDW-TV
Recycling plant expected to bring over $1 billion to south Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know when to expect the new recycling facility to open in south Augusta. Officials with PureCycle say it should be up and running by the middle of 2024. With it, the company says 80 to 100 jobs and an estimated economic impact of more...
WRDW-TV
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living. Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news. We talked to a program offering assistance for...
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wfxg.com
Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
wfxg.com
Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
WRDW-TV
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of closed signs for businesses in Evans Towne Center have some wondering what’s next for the area quickly growing into the center of Columbia County. ‘Roll On In’ and ‘Buzzed Bull Creamery’ went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
Golf Digest
Getting robbed in Augusta and why this version of The Match worked so well
Prior to this past weekend, I had never been to Augusta, Ga., home of the annual Masters Tournament. You may be wondering how that's possible given I've worked for Golf Digest for the last half-decade, but that's a different story for a different day. This past Sunday, however, I made...
Construction set to begin soon for new Edgefield County Law Enforcement Center
County leaders broke ground at site on Rabbit Trail Road back in late November, and construction will begin soon for Edgefield County's new Law Enforcement Center.
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Stay. Social owner speaks on loss of liquor license
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in front of Cici's Pizza and Sprint Gas Station on Wheeler Road.
