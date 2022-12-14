ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Augusta University students upset about living conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Students at Augusta University have complained about mold in the bathroom and mice in the kitchen. An ongoing issue since June of 2022. Several students who live at Augusta University, Oak Hall have reported mold and mice in their dorm rooms. "Multiple students...over 20 have been...
AUGUSTA, GA
Downtown Augusta and local businesses, "making spirits bright" this season

Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - THE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND AUGUSTA & CO. HAVE TEAMED UP FOR THEIR 4TH ANNUAL “MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT DOWNTOWN DECORATIONS CRAWL TO ENCOURAGE LOCALS AND VISITORS TO DINE AND SHOP LOCAL THIS CHRISTMAS. LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVE DECorated THEIR STOREFRONTS WITH LIGHTS AND DECOR TO MAKE the customer EXPERIENCE IN DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA MORE MEMORABLE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.
AUGUSTA, GA
13th Annual Taste of Christmas event hosted at Glenn Hills High school

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A festive event brought the community together to feast on cuisine from local restaurants. The 13th annual Taste of Christmas event was hosted and held at Glenn Hills High school Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Michael Meyers emceed the event with help from FOX54's Jay Jefferies. Glenn...
AUGUSTA, GA
Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans. All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:. Elementary schools - noon. Middle schools - 11 a.m. High schools - 11:05 a.m. Schools will...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
FOX54 Mornings: What's new at Augusta Regional Airport?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - From local performances to flight schedule changes, Augusta Regional Airport is as busy as ever. Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing and public relations, joined FOX54 Mornings to talk about all that is happening at the airport right now. Starting today, the airport has teamed up...
AUGUSTA, GA
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students were charged in connection with separate threats this week at two Columbia County schools. At Greenbrier Middle School, administrators learned Tuesday that a student made remarks threatening violence against the school during lunchtime the previous day. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats and removed from the school, according to the Columbia County School District.
EVANS, GA
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It feels like everything is more expensive, including the cost of living. Rent and utility bills are all on the rise in Augusta. Unfortunately, the rising cost of living is pricing people out. But there is good news. We talked to a program offering assistance for...
AUGUSTA, GA
Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
AUGUSTA, GA
Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find several people wanted for questioning in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Dec. 13 on Deans Bridge Rd. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Circle K on the 3000...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Juvenile charged for rash of burglaries in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged a 16-year-old in a rash of commercial burglaries in Riddleville, Georgia. The teen has been detained in a regional juvenile detention center awaiting a court hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court. The series of break-ins are outlined below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Stay. Social owner speaks on loss of liquor license

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 has learned that Stay. Social Tap and Table in Evans has lost its liquor license. Judge Blanchard made the ruling Monday. The owner tells FOX54 Judge Blanchard ruled that Columbia County was within its rights to revoke the business' license. The County began taking those steps back in September. In October, a judge issued a Writ of Certiorari, allowing the business to keep operating as normal until a final hearing could be held.
EVANS, GA

