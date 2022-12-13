ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

floridanationalnews.com

25th Don Quijote Awards Winners Announced

ORLANDO, Fla. —The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO) and Prospera co-hosted the 25th Annual Don Quijote Awards gala. The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Dec. 10 at Epcot’s World Showplace Pavilion and its top sponsors were Walt Disney World Resort, Wells Fargo, and 1st SOS Staffing. The Don Quijote Awards is the premier event for the region’s Hispanic business community, where businesses and individuals are recognized for exemplifying qualities of the classic Don Quijote literary character: vision, courage, and community impact.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More

Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
Nick Davies

My Favorite Orlando Restaurants

Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Orlando Named Among Top 3 College Towns in America

Known as a perennial leader as a tourist destination, Orlando's identity is expanding beyond popular theme parks. Location, low average tuition costs and local entertainment helped Orlando repeat as the the best college town in Florida and the third best city overall among WalletHub's "Best College Towns & Cities in America" for their 2023 list.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

These local CEOs earn $10M+

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Four of Central Florida’s largest public companies each pay their CEOs more than $10 million. That data is according to filings to the U.S....
ORLANDO, FL

