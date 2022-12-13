Read full article on original website
25th Don Quijote Awards Winners Announced
ORLANDO, Fla. —The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO) and Prospera co-hosted the 25th Annual Don Quijote Awards gala. The prestigious awards ceremony took place on Dec. 10 at Epcot’s World Showplace Pavilion and its top sponsors were Walt Disney World Resort, Wells Fargo, and 1st SOS Staffing. The Don Quijote Awards is the premier event for the region’s Hispanic business community, where businesses and individuals are recognized for exemplifying qualities of the classic Don Quijote literary character: vision, courage, and community impact.
Greater Orlando Sports Commission’s CEO Jason Siegel To Receive CFHLA’S Highest Honor
ORLANDO, Fla – The Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA) will be recognizing Jason Siegel, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports!) as the association’s 2022 Charles Andrews Memorial Hospitality Award recipient. The award will be presented at the CFHLA Hospitality...
Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More
Living in Florida, we're surrounded by luscious citrus groves bursting with fruit ripe for the picking. It's time to go orange picking in Orlando. Do something different together by visiting u-pick farms in Central Florida to pick your own citrus,... The post Where to Pick Oranges in Orlando – Plus Citrus and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast
Video: SpaceX set for back-to-back rocket launches Friday from Florida’s Space Coast SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX has scheduled two back-to-back rocket launches from Florida’s Space Coast on Friday.
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Best places to see Christmas lights in the Orlando area in 2022
Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Orlando area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Downtown for the Holidays. December 14, 2022 to December 23, 2022. Experience the sights...
Orlando Weather: Cold front to bring chilliest temperatures of the season to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A strong cold front sweeping across Florida is expected to send temperatures plummeting to the chilliest of the season. Lows on Friday will be around 53 degrees. On Saturday, the coolest air of the season will be here. Most areas will see temperatures in the 40s and...
My Favorite Orlando Restaurants
Get your snack on in O Town.Photo byPixabay - Pexels. Orlando, Florida is a bustling city known for its world-class theme parks and attractions. But beyond the roller coasters and magical castles, Orlando is also home to a thriving culinary scene. From fine dining to casual eats, there's no shortage of delicious restaurants in Orlando. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most popular places to grab a bite in the city.
Orlando Named Among Top 3 College Towns in America
Known as a perennial leader as a tourist destination, Orlando's identity is expanding beyond popular theme parks. Location, low average tuition costs and local entertainment helped Orlando repeat as the the best college town in Florida and the third best city overall among WalletHub's "Best College Towns & Cities in America" for their 2023 list.
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Melbourne approves land purchase for Crystal Lagoons project, developer says
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne City Council voted unanimously to allow the Melbourne Orlando International Airport to sell 56 acres of land for the proposed Lakoona Beach development project, according to a press release from the project’s developer, Adelon Capital. The land purchase is expected to be completed by...
These local CEOs earn $10M+
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Four of Central Florida’s largest public companies each pay their CEOs more than $10 million. That data is according to filings to the U.S....
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
Orlando's Omar Jose Cardona hoping to be crowned winner of 'The Voice'
A central Florida singer is hoping to be crowned winner of "The Voice" this week. Omar Jose Cardona will take the stage Monday night for night one of the two-night finale. The teachers that shaped him will be joining thousands of others cheering him on. After weeks of trying to...
WATCH: Video shows group involved in argument shortly before shooting in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police hope a new video taken from an ATM could help with their investigation into a shooting over the summer that left nine hurt and sent crowds running for safety in downtown Orlando. Officers said the video footage taken from a camera near South Orange Avenue and...
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms, gusty winds Thursday, tornado watches in effect for North Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update #2: A tornado watch is in effect from Tallahassee west through the panhandle until 2 a.m. Additional watches may be issued overnight, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. A line of severe storms with a tornado threat will bring storms to Central Florida...
Chief: Downtown Orlando shooting that left 9 injured resulted from ongoing gang dispute
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police Chief Eric Smith gave an update on a downtown Orlando shooting that occurred over the summer. The shooting happened near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue around 2:22 a.m. Jul. 31. Police said there was a fight that led up to the shooting.
