Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible
'If you scream, I'll shoot': Calhoun Co. mother and daughter fight off home invader
ATHENS, Mich. — A mother and daughter in Calhoun County found themselves in a fight for their lives after they said a man broke into their home and attacked them with a gun. The two women are sharing their story of fight and grit in hopes that others know they, too, can survive anything.
13OYS helps family pay for West MI veteran's funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids area veteran got the funeral he deserved after his loved ones turned to 13 On Your Side for help. The family of Leroy Berry reached out several weeks ago for help organizing his final send-off after they were told his VA benefits wouldn’t cover the whole thing.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Trial to begin in March for former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The trial date has been set for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya. Schurr, 31, is expected to stand trial starting March 13, 2023, in a Kent County courtroom. Bound to circuit court: Christopher Schurr will stand...
Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek shooting
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.
Suspected serial killer charged with 2005 Battle Creek murder
A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
FBI quiet on East Lansing raid
The FBI has confirmed with us that a search warrant was in fact executed at the house on the 300 block of Highland Ave.
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Kitchen fire leads to death of 47-year-old man in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 47-year-old man has died days after a fire at a Grand Rapids home Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. The fire was on the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue NE. Firefighters reported smoke coming from the back of two-story home. The fire...
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar
WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
