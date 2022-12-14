ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kitchen fire leads to death of 47-year-old man in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 47-year-old man has died days after a fire at a Grand Rapids home Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. The fire was on the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue NE. Firefighters reported smoke coming from the back of two-story home. The fire...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to bank fraud, money laundering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bank fraud. Kurtis James VanderMolen, 50, fraudulently obtained approximately $170,000 in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Officials say VanderMolen fabricated a company called Breakout Strategies Corporation to receive the loans. VanderMolen submitted...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy