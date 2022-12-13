Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle
It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Popculture
'Black Adam' HBO Max Release Date Revealed in Report
Black Adam, the latest DC Comics movie, will reportedly be reaching HBO Max just in time for the holidays. The action movie stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the Shazam! villain, who has to face off against the Justice Society of America. The film hit theaters in October and returned to the spotlight this week after Johnson disputed reports that the movie would end its theatrical run as a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Discovery.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Deadline Joins With LA3C For Special Contenders Event: 12 Movies, 20 Filmmakers & Stars And More
Partnering with this weekend’s inaugural LA3C, developed by Deadline parent company PMC, Deadline’s signature Contenders event hits downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a hybrid in-person/virtual edition and final Contenders opportunity before Oscar nomination voting begins. With films not previously highlighted at our previous Los Angeles and New York outings earlier in the fall, Sony Pictures’ A Man Called Otto and The Woman King, Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, Apple Original Films’ Emancipation and Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye will be front and center for voters and the public at the event at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Also...
ComicBook
M3GAN First Reactions Call Killer Doll "Next Great Horror Icon"
Even though Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' M3GAN won't be released for four more weeks, the horror movie is already being screened for critics and earning rave responses. Hailing from producer James Wan and written by Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, M3GAN has been a viral sensation ever since the first trailer was released. The titular evil doll showed off her hilarious dance moves, while also chasing someone in a forest on all fours like an animal, immediately launching her to superstardom online. And if these first reactions are to be believed, the movie lives up to the hype.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Promises the Movie Event of a Generation
After 13 years of anticipation and speculation, the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is just around the corner. In celebration of its 10-day countdown, the film has released a brand-new featurette, which showcases new footage while promising to be the biggest movie event of this generation.
Taylor Swift Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘All Too Well’ Short Film
Meet Taylor Swift, the director. The Midnights star recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of her All Too Well: The Short Film, released in late 2021. The intimate glimpse into the making of the 15-minute film, meant to accompany the re-recording of Swift’s 2012 hit, “All Too Well,” sees the pop star take on her directorial debut with ease and confidence.
BET
Interview: 'Emancipation' Director Explains Why Film Is Shot in Black and White
There’s a teeny bit of irony in Will Smith starring in a movie titled Emancipation in 2022. This is, after all, just eight months after…well, you know––an event so seismic it will remain one of the most talked-about events in the history of pop culture. The aftermath of Smith’s televised lowest moment required throwing out the rules of the PR handbook too: while it was reported that Apple initially was going to push the release of the film to 2023, they reversed that decision, in part because Emancipation, the story of a man’s escape from slavery to fight for the Union Army, had already shot and, once you see it, you’ll agree that it deserves to be seen.
An 86-year-old movie poster artist's unlikely third act
"The less you give away, the better," says the Michelangelo of movie posters. Over the course of 50 years, Renato Casaro has drawn the first impressions of some of our favorite films – posters he likens to bait on a hook, helping turn movies into milestones, and mere mortals into stars.
Oscar-Qualifying Film Festivals Transformed Awards Season Into a Competitive Short Film Race
Editor’s note: On Friday, December 9, IndieWire is co-hosting a special screening of 2023 Oscar-qualified short films as part of LA3C in partnership with National Geographic Documentary Films and ShortsTV. Apply to the attend the event in Los Angeles at this link. Almost 40 years ago, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a rule change that would send a ripple effect throughout the film community. Years before the expansion of Best Picture to 10 categories or the introduction of a Best Animated Feature category, the Academy made a small adjustment to its bylaws that would inject a powerful...
Is the price of 35mm film killing the film photography revival?
Film photography is more popular than ever, but is it now too expensive to survive its revival?
EW.com
Mia Goth says her latest horror outing Infinity Pool is a 'wild, wild film': See the trailer
Mia Goth starred in two of 2022's most fabulously bonkers movies, Ti West's horror films X and Pearl, but even she seemed impressed by the weirdness levels of her upcoming release, Infinity Pool, when EW spoke with the actress earlier in the year. "That's a wild film," she said. "It's...
