There’s no denying that God Of War Ragnarök is going to end up topping plenty of ‘Game of the Year’ lists. In fact, we’re just one day away from finding out if Ragnarök will scoop up the coveted title at this year’s The Game Awards. It has got some stiff competition, namely from Elden Ring, but God Of War Ragnarök does hold the highest number of nominations with 10.
BBC
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
It’s happening everyone, it’s happening. The Game Awards are underway as we speak and the first major award of the night has officially been handed out. Geoff Keighley kicked off tonight’s ceremony by bringing out Al Pacino, of all people, to announce the winner of ‘Best Performance.’ After a brief struggle to read the teleprompter, Al finally got around to announcing the nominees.
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas
It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer confirms March 2023 launch
Are you all still tuned into The Game Awards, or are you catching up on this article the day after? It’s been a jam-packed night already - and we’re only just starting. A brand new Hellboy game has been announced, plus God of War Ragnarök’s Christopher Judge has won the award for ‘Best Performance’ for his portrayal of Kratos. Well deserved. Let’s not forget that bizarre Death Stranding 2 announcement trailer too.
ComicBook
During The Game Awards, Activision pulled back the curtain on a brand-new title starring Crash Bandicoot. A 4-v-4 team-based online game, Crash Team Rumble features a cast of beloved characters from the series. The game is set to release in 2023, and it's being developed by Toys for Bob, the team responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Different characters will have their own distinct powers and abilities, and players will be tasked with getting Wumpa fruit to a specified drop-off zone while also defending their own drop zone. In a press release, Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan talked up the new Crash game.
NME
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Engadget
The next Final Fantasy game has a more tangible release date. Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. You'll have to be patient if you plan to play the action RPG on anything else — the company warns that the game won't come to other platforms until December 31st.
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engadget
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
comicon.com
While Marvel Contest of Champions looked to the Guardians of the Galaxy for its content in this month’s update, Marvel Future Fight decided to go in another direction. For December, players can look forward to new X-Men related things. The ‘Destiny of X’ game update will provide a new...
According to the November 2022 NPD report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game of the month.
