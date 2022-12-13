Read full article on original website
Related
mainepublic.org
3,000 Mainers could be evicted when pandemic assistance program ends, Mills warns
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says roughly 3,000 people could be evicted when a federal emergency housing assistance program goes away at the end of the year. Some 34,000 Maine households used the housing assistance program, which was created during the pandemic to help people stay housed amid soaring rents and housing costs.
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
proclaimerscv.com
850,000 Residents in Maine Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks, Are You Eligible?
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st
Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
mainepublic.org
An alternative to Gov. Mills' heating assistance package has been proposed in the Legislature
A Republican and Democrat in the Maine Senate have introduced an alternative to Gov. Janet Mills' emergency heating and housing proposal that was blocked by GOP senators last week. The proposal by Republican state Sen. Rick Bennett, of Oxford, and Democratic state Sen. Nicole Grohoski, of Ellsworth, cuts the governor's...
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Proposal Of Up To $8,000 For New Maine CashBack Program
A new proposal could give you up to $8,000 in rebates. There is one expense on everyone's mind this time of year. The payment could help. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins introduced a bill. It sets out to help Maine families heat their homes without a high electric or gas bill.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
Payment coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
WMTW
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
Stimulus update: Massive tax rebate checks worth 14% to arrive within next two days
In just a couple of days, around three million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Maine (-50°F!) Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States, known for its rugged coastline and beautiful forests. It is also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country, with its northern regions experiencing frigid winters and sub-zero temperatures. If you’ve ever been to (or lived in) Maine during the winter, you know just how freezing it can get. The state has quite the reputation for the cold and snow, making it the unsurprising record-holder of some of the country’s coldest temperatures. Today, we are going to learn about these freezing temps and discover the coldest place in Maine! Let’s get started.
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future
"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
NECN
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.
Comments / 0