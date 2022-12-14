ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Ingleside Index

Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark

, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Hawn recalled as Port A visionary

The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Ingleside Index

Shrimping Brought Her Family to Texas, Faith Keeps Them Here

, , , , Home is Aransas Pass. But Pastor Frances Reyes, 56, spends every Sunday in Ingleside, leading the congregation of Le Roca de Israel, a church at 2656 Main St. (FM 1069) where most everyone is Latino, and Spanish is their first language. She and her family are a long way from Matamoros in Mexico – more than 180 miles – where Frances, her maiden name Mendez, was born. Had it not been for her late father, Emilio, an accomplished boat Captain, they may have never relocated. But he was part of the shrimping industry’s waning boom along...
ARANSAS PASS, TX

