Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Over the past three years, there has been a worrying increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Corpus Christi, Texas. TB is a highly contagious bacterial infection transmitted through the air. It can be passed from person to person through close contact.
Yorktown 'mud bridge' expected to take one month to complete, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi just released plans saying that the Yorktown Mud Bridge will take one month to complete. On Monday, 3NEWS reported that Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down due to road damage. Corpus Christi Director of Public...
Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark
, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
Nueces County commissioners set to receive a briefing on $2.1 million project
Nueces County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet with engineers in charge of the new boiler system at the County Courthouse and jail.
Work on new Harbor Bridge's main span will resume Thursday, TxDOT says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the main span of the new Harbor Bridge will resume Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It was in late October when TxDOT and bridge developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, announced work would resume at the Robstown pre-cast yard where delta frames for the bridge's main span are constructed. Those delta frames had to be modified after their design was identified as one of the five safety issues that initially halted work on the main cable-stayed portion of the bridge back in mid-July.
1 incumbent ousted in Corpus Christi City Council runoff election
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in for the three runoff races for Corpus Christi City Council. Everett Roy defeated incumbent Billy Lerma in the race to represent District 1 on the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday. Roy claimed 51 percent of the vote, which amounts to 797...
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis. Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12. Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is...
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
The city of Alice donates land for future housing projects
The city of Alice donated land on Fourth Street to Habitat for Humanity, with plans to build four new houses over the span of four years.
Hawn recalled as Port A visionary
The architect of capital impact fees, George S. Hawn, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Born Aug. 3, 1929 in Beeville, he was 93. Funeral services will be private. Hawn was a longtime member and president of the Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, which manages the water supply for Port Aransas. Capital impact fees […]
TxDOT working to replace purple-colored lighting along JFK Causeway
Officials said the goal is to have the new lights in the eastbound lanes working by the end of next week.
Significant sinkhole on Yorktown Mud Bridge diverts traffic
All traffic traveling east on Yorktown will be turned around at Krypton Drive. All traffic traveling west on Yorktown will be turned around at Arman Street.
Shrimping Brought Her Family to Texas, Faith Keeps Them Here
, , , , Home is Aransas Pass. But Pastor Frances Reyes, 56, spends every Sunday in Ingleside, leading the congregation of Le Roca de Israel, a church at 2656 Main St. (FM 1069) where most everyone is Latino, and Spanish is their first language. She and her family are a long way from Matamoros in Mexico – more than 180 miles – where Frances, her maiden name Mendez, was born. Had it not been for her late father, Emilio, an accomplished boat Captain, they may have never relocated. But he was part of the shrimping industry’s waning boom along...
Facebook scams on the rise in Bee County
Bee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones tells KZTV there's been an increase in scams and thieves are after more than just money.
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
