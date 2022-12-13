When Moore's law was established in 1965, the world of electronics underwent a dramatic change. It stated that the number of transistors on a chip will double roughly every two years. Since then, the channel length has shrunk in tandem with the increase in chip capacity. Scaling down silicon (Si) transistors in an exponential pattern has improved device performance and density but has also increased the density of logic circuits. Despite the fact that the performance has improved by 40% and the memory capacity has quadrupled, additional criteria must be considered. This is because of the scaling-down of metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), which has made future fundamental constraints apparent.

