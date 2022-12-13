Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
globalspec.com
Tesa tape launches first-of-their-kind wire harness sleeves in the industry
The wire harness industry has a problem — and tesa has just the solution. Gone are the days of using multiple coverings, convolute tube and fleece tape to prevent wire damage. Now, thanks to tesa’s 51036 PV76 and PV78, you only need to use tape to solve bundling challenges. tesa, the global adhesive tape manufacturer, is excited to bring the SuperSleeveplus tape family to market. These patented tapes are the first sleeves of their kind in the wire harness industry. To achieve their multi-use purpose, the tapes feature both a layer of cloth and fleece to bundle wires together in a car body.
globalspec.com
From silicon- to nanoribbon-based transistors
When Moore's law was established in 1965, the world of electronics underwent a dramatic change. It stated that the number of transistors on a chip will double roughly every two years. Since then, the channel length has shrunk in tandem with the increase in chip capacity. Scaling down silicon (Si) transistors in an exponential pattern has improved device performance and density but has also increased the density of logic circuits. Despite the fact that the performance has improved by 40% and the memory capacity has quadrupled, additional criteria must be considered. This is because of the scaling-down of metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), which has made future fundamental constraints apparent.
globalspec.com
Green light for tribal long-duration storage project
The California Energy Commission has issued a $31 million grant to build a 60 MWh long-duration energy storage system that is expected to provide backup power to the Viejas Tribe of Kumeyaay Indians and bolster the reliability of the energy system statewide. More than 4 GW of battery storage has...
globalspec.com
Die-drawing process leads to stronger, more durable plastic pipes
A technique that gives plastic pipes so-called super-strength has been created by a team of engineers from the University of Bradford in the U.K. Using a die-drawing process wherein standard plastic is drawn through a die and over a mandrel, thereby changing the materials’ properties at the molecular level, reportedly made the plastic stronger and more durable, according to the team of Bradford engineers.
globalspec.com
Walmart begins drone delivery service in Dallas
Walmart has started the first drone delivery service in the Dallas-area, working with delivery startup DroneUp from 11 stores. The move is part of the expansion Walmart announced earlier this year that would total 34 sites in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Once the network is completed, the delivery service could reach about four million households. By the end of the year, Walmart said it plans to be able to make drone delivery available in 23 cities in these states by the end of the year.
globalspec.com
Focus on quiet operation, options for cooling in new power supply series
There is a long list of applications for both of two new series of TDK-Lambda brand power supplies from TDK Corporation, including medical and health care, professional audio and broadcasting, industrial equipment and (of course) test and measurement. Billed as “quiet by design,” the MU4 series of 1U high power...
globalspec.com
Video: Wave energy system delivers powerful field test results
A prototype wave energy generator developed by AWS Ocean Energy has delivered excellent power generation performance during ocean-based testing at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, Scotland. The Waveswing is a cylindrical metal buoy tethered to a single point on the ocean floor, staying submerged and responding to water...
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: SpaceX Starlink Internet Kit
Starlink is a satellite system that can deliver internet coverage to areas that are under covered or have no coverage at all. SpaceX has created Starlink to create a global broadband network using low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for high-speed broadband services. The satellite transmits internet connection to systems on the ground using radio signals and vice versa using ground-based units.
globalspec.com
Gold-based coating to fight fog
A team of researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) has developed a patent-pending ultrathin and 100% transparent coating that is both anti-fogging and defogging. The 18 nanometer-thick coating, which both removes existing fog on surfaces and prevents its formation, features two layers of titanium oxide surrounding...
globalspec.com
Utility shows a ‘soft spot’ for wind farm foundations
A new wind farm commissioned in northeastern Spain by German utility RWE features turbine foundations engineered to increase structural stability, reduce construction and materials costs and improve environmental sustainability. The 41 MW Rea Unificado onshore wind farm incorporates nine Nordex turbines with a rated output of 4.53 MW and rotor...
globalspec.com
Air source heat pump trial underway in the UK
The performance of a roof-mounted heat pump, considered the first in the U.K., is being evaluated by housing developer Bellway and partner Worcester Bosch at its experimental eco house at the University of Salford. The Future Home was constructed to test innovations in building materials, the effects of double and...
globalspec.com
PNNL develops new, more rugged explosion tracers
To better understand the behavior of explosions — What happens during an explosion? Where do the products of that explosion go after the blast? — researchers from the U.S. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have developed more rugged tracer particles to help answer those questions. To develop tracers...
