Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
West Columbia artist painting popular Christmas characters on business' windows
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia businesses look a lot more colorful and bright this holiday season, with some of your favorite Christmas movie characters. "My very first (art) memory actually is drawing on a windowsill in front of a business," local artist Shaina Manuel said. Now, this artist...
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
Columbia Food and Wine festival announces 2023 dates, advance ticket pre-sale
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Food and Wine Festival has announced its 2023 festival dates -- April 19-23 -- and, just in time for purchasing the perfect holiday gift for your favorite foodie, will make pre-sale tickets to the Grand Tasting available for one week only, December 19-23. Now in its sixth year, Columbia Food and Wine Festival has highlighted the Capital City's food scene with some of the finest dishes and pours from the area's local restaurants, breweries and more.
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands
IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
thenewirmonews.com
Green Eyed Lady takes first place
Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
wtlcfm.com
New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour
All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall. The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.
WIS-TV
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
WIS-TV
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
WIS-TV
Branchville High School students rally to support classmate with medical expenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students from Branchville High School are coming together to support one of their classmates Sidney Rock Riser, who has been diagnosed with lung disease. Sydney’s friends have held multiple fundraisers to help his family with medical expenses. One of the events was “Hats for Rock,” and...
coladaily.com
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala
A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
abccolumbia.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Army veteran gifted home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Army veteran Cheryl Davis, her 14 year-old son and newborn daughter now have a place to call home in Columbia, South Carolina— and the best part its mortgage free!. The new home was made possible through Chase and Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program....
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
manninglive.com
Local police officer raises funds to help families in need
Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
WLTX.com
500+ motorcyclists ride to Dorn VA Hospital to make donations to veterans in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of veterans and bikers alike rode through chilling rain on Sunda to help veterans and their families this holiday season. The Vets Charity Christmas Ride took motorcyclists from Carolina Honda on Buckner Road to Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road to support the cause.
