Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Food and Wine festival announces 2023 dates, advance ticket pre-sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Food and Wine Festival has announced its 2023 festival dates -- April 19-23 -- and, just in time for purchasing the perfect holiday gift for your favorite foodie, will make pre-sale tickets to the Grand Tasting available for one week only, December 19-23. Now in its sixth year, Columbia Food and Wine Festival has highlighted the Capital City's food scene with some of the finest dishes and pours from the area's local restaurants, breweries and more.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands

IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
IRMO, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Green Eyed Lady takes first place

Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
IRMO, SC
wtlcfm.com

New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour

All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall. The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala

A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Military Matters: Army veteran gifted home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Army veteran Cheryl Davis, her 14 year-old son and newborn daughter now have a place to call home in Columbia, South Carolina— and the best part its mortgage free!. The new home was made possible through Chase and Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program....
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Local police officer raises funds to help families in need

Last November, Officer David Woods (pictured below) who has been with the City of Manning Police Department for two years, got approval from Chief Grice for the officers to participate in ‘No Shave November.’. No Shave November is a month long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming...
MANNING, SC

