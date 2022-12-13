Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
RV Owner Destroys Fiat 500 Transmission And Engine By Flat Towing It In First Gear
The owner of a 2018 Fiat 500 recently discovered what happens when you forget to take your car out of gear while towing it behind an RV. Photos and video of the remarkable mechanical damage caused by the mistake recently found their way online. According to a video from the...
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Building a Custom Rollcage on Troy Ladd's No-Frills 1931 Ford Model A Coupe
Troy Ladd, owner of Hollywood Hot Rods in Burbank, California, decided to build himself a hot rod, but not the hot rod you'd expect from this two-time winner of the America's Most Beautiful Roadster Award. This is not something over-the-top. No, this would be a simple, no-frills driver that could be drag raced occasionally.
fordmuscle.com
Heavy Metal: John Hilderbrand’s 9-Second 1931 Model A Ford
The Model A Ford is one of the most iconic cars in hot rodding culture. You can find examples of a Model A being made into anything and everything, but nothing beats seeing one in drag racing trim. John Hilderbrand’s ’31 isn’t a reproduction, it’s an original all-steel Model A...
Comments / 0