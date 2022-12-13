ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorTrend Magazine

Building a Custom Rollcage on Troy Ladd's No-Frills 1931 Ford Model A Coupe

Troy Ladd, owner of Hollywood Hot Rods in Burbank, California, decided to build himself a hot rod, but not the hot rod you'd expect from this two-time winner of the America's Most Beautiful Roadster Award. This is not something over-the-top. No, this would be a simple, no-frills driver that could be drag raced occasionally.
BURBANK, CA
fordmuscle.com

Heavy Metal: John Hilderbrand’s 9-Second 1931 Model A Ford

The Model A Ford is one of the most iconic cars in hot rodding culture. You can find examples of a Model A being made into anything and everything, but nothing beats seeing one in drag racing trim. John Hilderbrand’s ’31 isn’t a reproduction, it’s an original all-steel Model A...

