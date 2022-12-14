JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting their final FAFSA Frenzy this weekend. SWAG, along with the City of Jackson, are hosting their final series of events on Saturday. If you need help filling out the FAFSA, you are welcome to attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TR White Sportsplex.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO