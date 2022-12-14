Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Dozens recognized during 44th ‘Leadership Jackson’ graduation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens were recognized in a special kind of graduation ceremony. Thirty people graduated from the Leadership Jackson program Thursday night. It was the 44th class to graduate from Jackson in the program’s history. Organizers say the program is 13 weeks long, and gives those involved...
WBBJ
School board highlights students, discusses range of topics
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System held their monthly board meeting on Thursday. At Thursday’s meeting, a variety of topics were discussed. The American flag was presented by the Liberty Tech JROTC. And after, some entertainment was provided by the South Elementary choir. This choir recently...
WBBJ
2022 Holiday Hero blood drive held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their annual Holiday Hero Christmas blood drive at their Jackson center on Thursday!. All donors were given a Holiday Hero t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10-inch pizza from Marco’s. “It’s a busy month here. We have several promotions. The...
WBBJ
Haywood County student selected for Flight Academy
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Haywood County High School student is on her way to the skies!. According to the Department of the Air Force Air University, Asia Silas is one of 300 students from across the country to be chosen as one of the Selects for the Flight Academy.
WBBJ
Group to host ‘FAFSA Frenzy’ event this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting their final FAFSA Frenzy this weekend. SWAG, along with the City of Jackson, are hosting their final series of events on Saturday. If you need help filling out the FAFSA, you are welcome to attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TR White Sportsplex.
WBBJ
Mr. Richard B. “Ricky B.” Hicks
Services for Mr. Richard B. “Ricky B.” Hicks, age 71 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the All Nations Church of God in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the New Macedonia Church Cemetery in Fruitvale, Tennessee. The family...
WBBJ
Kindergarten class gathers items for nonprofit
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students are celebrating Christmas in a traditional way by giving back to those who need it most. Hailey Eldridge’s kindergarten class at the University School of Jackson gathered items for the children at Youth Town for Christmas. Youth Town of Tennessee is a nonprofit...
WBBJ
Blood drives gives community chance to give the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to kick off it’s annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive for Christmas. The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson. LIFELINE is offering another location to donate blood as well. You can donate at the...
WBBJ
Pediatrics clinic holds event for patients, community
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Rainbow Pediatrics held an event at the Opera House event hall Wednesday. The Holiday Open House allowed patients and community members to bring their children to the opera hall and spend some time together for Christmas. While at the opera hall, children could get their picture...
WBBJ
Lexington church hosts ‘Holiday Hallelujah’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The First Baptist Church in Lexington held a Holiday Hallelujah service on Wednesday. The service featured a combined choir and a Christmas story. Those in attendance enjoyed hot chocolate and coffee during the service. The event was originally meant to be held at the Henderson County...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
WBBJ
2023 Jackson Rockabillys schedule released
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rockabillys have released their 2023 game schedule, featuring 60 games. And half of them at home!. The team announced that every home game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at their Jackson Rockabillys Baseball Stadium. The 2023 Prospect League season will start on Wednesday May...
WBBJ
Santa Claus comes to West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Santa Claus has come to town!. You can find him in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Jackson. He may not have brought any reindeer, but he did bring the original Santa’s House that has been in Jackson for generations. Santa will be...
WBBJ
New service available following newest case of HPAI in birds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new service is being launched following the most recent case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the most recent HPAI case has been found in Weakley County, affecting a backyard flock of chickens that produce eggs. “We...
WBBJ
Special called meeting held on Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special city council meeting was called for Tuesday morning to discuss plans that could impact the heart of Jackson. The day’s meeting was called to take the final vote on the plans for the former Service Merchandise building. The Jackson Plaza is hoped to...
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
WBBJ
Christmas-themed event connects local business women
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber hosted Women in Business event at the Carl Grant Center at Union University. The event held on Monday allowed business women that are a part of the Chamber to set up booths inside and sell their products to those that stop by and shop.
WBBJ
Former healthcare worker shares update after 2016 stabbing
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former healthcare worker spoke out on the aftermath of a horrific incident that almost took her life. “No one to this day is held responsible. I am the only one that is feeling the consequences of that,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was the victim of a stabbing.
Search for Steve Keel: New groups commit to searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
Nearly four months after Steve Keel disappeared while hunting in Alaska, new groups are hoping to breathe new life into the search for the Dover man.
WBBJ
Clarksburg kicks off the Christmas season with annual parade
CLARKSBURG, Tenn. — One town comes together to celebrate the holiday season. The town of Clarksburg celebrated with their own Christmas parade on Thursday evening. The parade started at Clarksburg High School. It was originally set to take place last week, but because of rain, it was rescheduled to...
