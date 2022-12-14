ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Five things to watch: Montana State at South Dakota State in FCS semifinals

BOZEMAN — Unstoppable, or impenetrable?. That’s arguably the biggest question hovering over the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game between top-seeded South Dakota State (12-1) and fourth-seeded Montana State (12-1). SDSU owns the FCS’ best rushing defense. Nobody has been able to stop MSU’s FCS-leading rushing offense.
BROOKINGS, SD
KULR8

Three Griz, one Bobcat make Associated Press FCS All-America teams

MISSOULA — Another version of FCS All-America teams has been released, and this time it's courtesy of the Associated Press. These honorees are chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from the College Sports Information Directors of America. This year's voters chose three Montana Grizzlies and one...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana State rolls into FCS semifinals

The Cat-Griz Insider Podcast continued its football focus this week, but the latest episode also tackled some basketball. 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores discussed MSU's 55-7 win over William & Mary in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals (1:45), broke down the storylines in the Bobcats' upcoming semifinal game at South Dakota State (10:10) and made Predictions of the Week about both FCS semifinal games (20:40).
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana Grizzlies men finalize spring tennis schedule

The Montana men's tennis team will play six home matches and 23 total duals in 2023, with the season opener set for the second week of January in Missoula, head coach Jason Brown announced Thursday. After a semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tourney a year ago, the Griz look...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023

This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing

There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions

You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023

The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere

There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.

Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation

Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
BOZEMAN, MT

