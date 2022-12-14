Read full article on original website
Five things to watch: Montana State at South Dakota State in FCS semifinals
BOZEMAN — Unstoppable, or impenetrable?. That’s arguably the biggest question hovering over the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game between top-seeded South Dakota State (12-1) and fourth-seeded Montana State (12-1). SDSU owns the FCS’ best rushing defense. Nobody has been able to stop MSU’s FCS-leading rushing offense.
Championship vision: All-business Brent Vigen has Montana State on true path
BILLINGS — When you look inside the numbers, Brent Vigen’s tenure as head football coach at Montana State is a model of consistency. But this year it's more like dominance. Vigen’s Bobcats aren’t just winning. They’re flattening everything in their path. The stakes, of course,...
Three Griz, one Bobcat make Associated Press FCS All-America teams
MISSOULA — Another version of FCS All-America teams has been released, and this time it's courtesy of the Associated Press. These honorees are chosen by a panel of media members with coordination from the College Sports Information Directors of America. This year's voters chose three Montana Grizzlies and one...
Montana State's ground attack versus South Dakota State’s run defense could determine semifinal winner
BOZEMAN — South Dakota State allowed 213 rushing yards to Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka in last week’s Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal game. Could facing Sluka give SDSU an advantage against Montana State’s top-tier running QBs?. “It would be a huge advantage had we slowed him down,”...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Montana State rolls into FCS semifinals
The Cat-Griz Insider Podcast continued its football focus this week, but the latest episode also tackled some basketball. 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores discussed MSU's 55-7 win over William & Mary in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals (1:45), broke down the storylines in the Bobcats' upcoming semifinal game at South Dakota State (10:10) and made Predictions of the Week about both FCS semifinal games (20:40).
Montana Grizzlies men finalize spring tennis schedule
The Montana men's tennis team will play six home matches and 23 total duals in 2023, with the season opener set for the second week of January in Missoula, head coach Jason Brown announced Thursday. After a semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tourney a year ago, the Griz look...
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
'It's fun!' Mom of twin MSU football players loves watching her sons play the game
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team. "It's fun! Their entire high school, it was...
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
Bozeman Announces Big Changes For Parks In 2023
The city of Bozeman has some incredible facilities that people can use daily, and this tool will help make things easier. One of the perks of living in Bozeman is that the city parks and fields scattered across the city are some of the best I have seen in Montana and the Pacific Northwest. People have access to trails, pavilions, pools, and more.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Looking For Small-Town Charm? Check Out These 3 Montana Gems.
Over the last few years, the world has become a different place. Long gone are the days when you would walk up and down the main street in town and folks would know your name and ask how you and the family are doing. You know what I'm talking about; the kind of place where if you wanted to know what was happening in town, you would make a stop at the local hardware store, or the barbershop.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
BZN Airport reaches 2 million passengers
A total of 2 million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
