Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Isla Vista’s Farmacy Dispensary Becomes First to Open Under County Approval
The first dispensary in Isla Vista held its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Farmacy, at 6555 Pardall Road in the heart of Isla Vista, is the first of six dispensaries to open under Santa Barbara County’s approval since it is in an unincorporated area. Attendees included Graham...
Noozhawk
Supervisors Deny Summerland Group’s Appeal of Gas Station Sign
A Summerland community group’s protest of a gas station sign made it all the way to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week. The supervisors met Tuesday and heard the Summerland Citizens Association’s appeal of the Fuel Depot/The Point Market gas station sign on the rear of the building, facing Highway 101.
Noozhawk
County Hires New Public Health Director, Agricultural Commissioner
Santa Barbara County hired a new public health director and agricultural commissioner on Tuesday, and both men will start their jobs in January. The county Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Mouhanad Hammami to lead its Public Health Department, and Jose Chang as agricultural commissioner/director of weights & measures.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
Noozhawk
Buellton Hopes Buyer Would Keep Bowling Alley Plan Rolling
Buellton’s leaders hope that a new buyer will keep the bowling alley project moving forward after the frustrated applicant declared “we’re done” and revealed plans to sell the land due to delays and costs blamed on bureaucracy. City Manager Scott Wolfe updated the Buellton Planning Commission...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Reinstitutes Fees for Late Payment of Utility Bills
Fees will be reinstated for late payments on city of Lompoc utility bill accounts starting in April. Along with the fees being reinstated, the moratorium on utility service disconnections due to non-payment will be rescinded in April. The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 6 meeting in favor...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Aquatic Center Closing For Maintenance Work, Dec. 18-Jan. 1
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be shut down from Sunday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1 for routine annual maintenance. The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swimming, swim lessons, swim-team practice, recreational swimming and aqua exercise classes. Regularly scheduled programming will resume Monday, Jan....
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Unified Welcomes New Board Member
The Santa Barbara Unified School Board is welcoming a new member as it says goodbye to two others. Gabe Escobedo will start serving his four-year term representing District 1 on Monday. He won the seat during the November election. Mr. Escobedo earned a Bachelor’s degree at California State University, San...
Noozhawk
Moving From High Fire Season to Winter Preparedness Level Alters Permit Burning Status
On Dec. 19, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions from a High Fire Season to a Winter Preparedness Level. With that change, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be lifted.
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Event Honors Agents, Welcomes Board Members
The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) hosted its 115th Installation & Awards Luncheon on Dec. 2. I was proud to attend, and be a part of, this wonderful celebration. This is a day not to highlight how many homes agents sell or how much money they make, but to showcase the amazing contributions Realtors and affiliates make to our local community.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara City College Begins Search for New Superintendent
Santa Barbara City College has opened applications and begun its search for a new leader to replace interim Superintendent/President Kindred Murillo, who has been in the position since September 2021. Including interim superintendent/presidents, this next person hired will be the fifth superintendent/president Santa Barbara City College has seen since 2019.
Noozhawk
2205 Oak Park Ln, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Beautiful, light-filled Spanish Colonial Revival home conveniently located near Oak Park, Cottage Hospital, & downtown Santa Barbara. With an extensive remodel completed in 2017, the ±1541 sqft main residence consists of 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The kitchen & living room enjoy an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. French doors connect the interior living space to the outdoor dining deck & backyard. A spacious second story primary suite includes a generous walk-in closet & bathroom, & spectacular mountain views from the private patio. Clean, modern finishes throughout. Separate ±372 sqft auxiliary structure could be used as workshop or home office. Additional features include Sunrun solar panels, EV charger, tankless water heater, veggie beds & various fruit trees.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School District Hires Veteran Educator as Superintendent
A veteran educator from Calabasas has been hired as the next superintendent of the Lompoc Unified School District. Clara Finneran, who has served as assistant superintendent of education for the Las Virgenes Unified School District since 2016 and holds a doctorate degree, will begin her new job Jan. 17. “LUSD...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Hotels, Tourism ‘Coming Out on Top’ After Pandemic
Santa Barbara is back on top. Visit Santa Barbara, the nonprofit organization responsible for marketing the city as a world-class destination, painted a glowing picture of Santa Barbara to the City Council on Tuesday. “2022 has been very memorable,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara. “We...
Noozhawk
Dignity Health Agrees to Pay $15 Million for False Medicaid Billing Allegations
Two healthcare providers, including Dignity Health, in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have agreed to pay $22.5 million in settlement deals regarding allegations they violated federal and state law by submitting false bills to Medicaid. Dignity Health reached the deal to pay $13.5 million to the U.S. government...
Noozhawk
Fred S. Nieves of Santa Barbara, 1928-2022
Fred S. Nieves, 94, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. Fred was born to Juan and Carmen Nieves on March 14, 1928 in Carpinteria. Fred lived his life with a smile on his face, a humble heart, and complete devotion and true love to his wife Virginia and his family.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: ‘Hi Let’s Eat!’ An Iconic Sign Resurrected
Our town like all others has a forest of signs that identify businesses and beckon potential customers to enter and look around. We don’t give them much thought until one that’s been there for over 60-years is suddenly slated for a trip to the landfill. One such sign...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Education Foundation Awards $100,000 to Santa Barbara Unified Teachers
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) will award 71 grants to teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, totaling $100,000 to help meet the needs of their students. Since 2018, SBEF has offered Santa Barbara Unified teachers grants of from $250 to $5,000 to promote innovative teaching and to...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Elena’s Kitchen Bringing a Taste of Home to Downtown
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Three’s a charm. Elena’s Kitchen has opened at 738 State St. in Santa Barbara from the family that brought SB Sweets and City...
Comments / 0