The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) hosted its 115th Installation & Awards Luncheon on Dec. 2. I was proud to attend, and be a part of, this wonderful celebration. This is a day not to highlight how many homes agents sell or how much money they make, but to showcase the amazing contributions Realtors and affiliates make to our local community.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO