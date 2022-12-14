Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side
Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseasonDan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs. Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.
Todd McShay has Detroit Lions making interesting pick in his NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Who does Todd McShay have the Detroit Lions selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft?Would it be a good idea for the Detroit Lions to select C.J. Stroud in Round 1?. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft as it pertains to our Detroit Lions. This is especially true when some of the “draft gurus” such as Todd McShay begin releasing their mock drafts. On Tuesday, McShay released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and he has the Lions selecting a player that just about everybody seems to be mocking to them at pick No. 4.
Jared Goff explains why Detroit Lions players kept believing
Jared Goff‘s first season with the Detroit Lions also happened to be Dan Campbell‘s first season with the Detroit Lions. It was a season where quite a few growing pains took place as the Lions finished with a 3-13-1 record. Goff and company followed that up with a 1-6 start to the 2022 season, giving them plenty of reasons to stop believing. But the coaches and players never stopped believing that things would soon turn around and that they would start winning a lot of football games. Following Sunday’s big win over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff spoke to reporters about why the players kept believing.
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Dan Campbell weighs in on New York Jets QB announcement
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will invade MetLife Stadium for the second time this season when they take on the New York Jets. Earlier today, news broke that the Jets have made a surprise decision on who will be their starting quarterback for their Week 15 game against the Lions, and it will be Zach Wilson who will get the nod over Mike White, who has not been cleared to play by the Jets’ doctors.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Why Thursday Night Football is HUGE for Lions
Why is Thursday Night Football HUGE for the Detroit Lions?What do the Detroit Lions need to do to get into the Playoffs?. Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season starts tonight, and if you happen to be a fan of the Detroit Lions, this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football is HUGE. As it stands, the Lions are 6-7, and though they are certainly in the playoff hunt, it all starts with them handling their own business and winning out. As we previously wrote, if the Lions win their remaining four games, they have a 90% chance of making the playoffs. In other words, they still do not control their own destiny, and they will need help somewhere along the way. That “somewhere” could begin tonight.
Detroit Lions sign CB Khalil Dorsey
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions moved to within one game of .500 on the season when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34 to 23 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions kept their NFL playoff hopes alive, but in order to keep that going, they are going to have to beat the New York Jets this coming Sunday in the Meadowlands. On Thursday, the Lions announced they have made a roster move. In fact, they have signed CB Khalil Dorsey to their practice squad.
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
What Jared Goff told Penei Sewell before his big catch vs. Vikings [Video]
If you happened to tune in for last Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, you had the treat of watching Jared Goff complete passes to a plethora of players, including a huge one to RT Penei Sewell to pretty much seal the game. On Thursday, the Lions released their latest ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their win over the Vikings, and it gave us a little look and listen into the instructions Goff gave to Sewell moments before the play happened.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
3 Detroit Lions make top 25 rookies of 2022 list
Ever since the moment Brad Holmes was hired as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it clear that he believes in building a roster through the NFL draft, rather than spending money on big-name free agents. So far, Holmes has led to drafts for the Lions, and he has already hit a few home runs. Yes, Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell have paid off, but those were pretty easy picks to make. It is some of the mid to late-round picks who have stepped up for the Lions that are making Holmes look pretty darn smart.
Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away Opponents following Week 14
How is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule formed?Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away opponents. This may be jumping the gun a bit as we are only in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will look like. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we will know their home and away opponents by the time the 2022 regular season wraps up.
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions
When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.
Joique Bell praises Aidan Hutchinson for honoring late Detroit rapper
Former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell is impressed with Aidan Hutchinson. When the Lions selected Hutchinson out of Michigan with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact when it comes to rushing the passer. Though Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, the Lions began using him a bit differently, and to say he has come on strong would be an understatement. It is not just Hutchinson’s production that has impressed Bell, but it is also how he understands the culture of the city.
What a Jared Goff contract extension could look like for Detroit Lions
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a trio of draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff, most believed that Goff would only be around in the Motor City until the Lions could find a long-term replacement. That being said, Goff has been playing better and better, and it now seems more likely that the Lions will sign him to a contract extension, rather than let him walk. So, what could a contract extension look like for Goff?
Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from win over Vikings
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, they would move to within one game of .500 on the season, while also keeping their NFC playoff hopes alive. Well, as you probably know by now, the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings 34-23 to move to 6-7 on the season. On Thursday, the Detroit Lions Sights and Sounds video from their big win was released, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds was Mic’d up.
