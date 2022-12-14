Read full article on original website
KDRV
Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
KDRV
Medford City Council considers raising public safety fee
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford City Council is considering whether to raise a public safety fee to help local first responders expand and improve their services. "We're very appreciative that we even have this opportunity to create a strategic plan and present it to our council," said Chief Eric Thompson with the Medford Fire Department. "We're just fortunate to be a part of a community that supports public safety the way it does."
KDRV
ACCESS accepts a federal grant from the City of Talent to increase their mobile food pantry fleet
MEDFORD -- A grant from the City of Talent was awarded to the local non-profit ACCESS to go towards their mobile food pantry fleet. Doubling the size to reach more rural areas in Jackson County. ACCESS’s Food Program Director Marcee Champion says they received $250,000 to manage two more sprinter...
KDRV
Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
theashlandchronicle.com
Uproot Meats: One More Charade: Correction on Hearing – Dec. 19th, at 9:00 am hearing at the Jackson County Circuit Court (100 S. Oakdale Ave, Medford, room 210)
It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles west of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
highway58herald.org
Oregon Department of Transportation: New I-5 Siskiyou Summit signs keep travelers safe, regulate speeds
ASHLAND –Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will help keep travelers informed on changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor. The signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland, and will be live by January 1, 2023.
KDRV
Medford Police Department awarded COPS grant to fund the city’s Livability Team
MEDFORD -- The Medford Police Department was recently awarded a federal grant to assist with the hiring of three new livability team officers. Allowing more outreach to people living along the greenway. $375,000 was granted by the Community Oriented Police Services. Chief Deputy Trevor Arnold says with more officers on...
KDRV
Medford Woman elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association
MEDFORD, Ore. - Joan Reukauf, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People's Bank of Commerce in Medford, has been elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA). This makes her the first known person of color to helm the association in its 117-year history. The OBA, Oregon's only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2023 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on December 6.
KDRV
OSP offers more details about two Talent black bear killings
TALENT, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are sharing more details about two black bears killed in Talent this fall. The agency says bullets and an arrow were recovered from the carcass of a female bear. Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish and Wildlife troopers are working on the cases. They say...
KDRV
Jackson County issues advisory about strained hospitals because of respiratory illness surge
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Jackson County's public health office is putting the community on alert that local hospitals are strained because of respiratory illness. Their increased patient loads coincide with a statewide level of emergency declared last month and extended this month by Governor Kate Brown. The local and state conditions...
KDRV
Jackson County grand jury indicts couple for animal abuse and neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple today faces 16 counts of criminal charges involving animals. The Jackson County District Attorney's Office (JCDA) says a grand jury indicted Michael Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton yesterday. JCDA says the indictment involves an animal cruelty case with more than ten animals that...
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
ijpr.org
Medford considers purchasing stalled hotel-turned-homeless shelter
The city has been a partner in the acquisition and renovation of the former Medford hotel as part of Project Turnkey, a program to turn hotels into homeless shelters. According to a report from city staff, renovations have been paused since March because of financial problems and delays within Rogue Retreat.
KDRV
Rogue River Elementary to shut down remainder of the week due to widespread illness
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Rogue River Elementary School officials are closing the school for the remainder of the week because of the high number of students and staff who are sick or have become ill, according to a release on the school's website. The elementary school will be closed Wednesday, 12/14 through Friday, 12/16. SVA and the Junior Senior High School will remain open.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
