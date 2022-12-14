ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

KDRV

Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford City Council considers raising public safety fee

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford City Council is considering whether to raise a public safety fee to help local first responders expand and improve their services. "We're very appreciative that we even have this opportunity to create a strategic plan and present it to our council," said Chief Eric Thompson with the Medford Fire Department. "We're just fortunate to be a part of a community that supports public safety the way it does."
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
MEDFORD, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Uproot Meats: One More Charade: Correction on Hearing – Dec. 19th, at 9:00 am hearing at the Jackson County Circuit Court (100 S. Oakdale Ave, Medford, room 210)

It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE

Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles west of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford Woman elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association

MEDFORD, Ore. - Joan Reukauf, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People's Bank of Commerce in Medford, has been elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA). This makes her the first known person of color to helm the association in its 117-year history. The OBA, Oregon's only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2023 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on December 6.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

OSP offers more details about two Talent black bear killings

TALENT, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are sharing more details about two black bears killed in Talent this fall. The agency says bullets and an arrow were recovered from the carcass of a female bear. Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish and Wildlife troopers are working on the cases. They say...
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Jackson County grand jury indicts couple for animal abuse and neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple today faces 16 counts of criminal charges involving animals. The Jackson County District Attorney's Office (JCDA) says a grand jury indicted Michael Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton yesterday. JCDA says the indictment involves an animal cruelty case with more than ten animals that...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Medford considers purchasing stalled hotel-turned-homeless shelter

The city has been a partner in the acquisition and renovation of the former Medford hotel as part of Project Turnkey, a program to turn hotels into homeless shelters. According to a report from city staff, renovations have been paused since March because of financial problems and delays within Rogue Retreat.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Rogue River Elementary to shut down remainder of the week due to widespread illness

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Rogue River Elementary School officials are closing the school for the remainder of the week because of the high number of students and staff who are sick or have become ill, according to a release on the school's website. The elementary school will be closed Wednesday, 12/14 through Friday, 12/16. SVA and the Junior Senior High School will remain open.
ROGUE RIVER, OR

