Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO