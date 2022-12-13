Read full article on original website
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting on Illinois St., Monroe County budget passes
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case
A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
wxxinews.org
Plan to make former Hotel Cadillac into accessible downtown housing comes into focus
Plans for the former Hotel Cadillac in downtown Rochester are taking shape, with developers eying a summer 2023 construction start. The idea remains to convert the stubbornly problematic, but historic, century-old building into 42 affordable apartments. What’s new is the focus. The future Fine Arts Building Lofts, as it...
Hochul, Adams announce new 'no-holds-barred' action plan for a post-pandemic NYC
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a new 40-point action plan for the future of New York City.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
Is your expired COVID-19 test kit still good?
You can find out if your expired COVID test kit has a new expiration date.
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
Rochester Housing Authority hosts holiday luncheon for seniors
In addition to the dinner, the event will feature raffles, dancing, and live music provided by a choir organized by the senior residents.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York
When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester readies for measurable snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
New Byrne Dairy location approved in East Rochester Tuesday
The now-vacant Potter House on E. Linden Road currently sits on the proposed location.
13 WHAM
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?
In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
iheart.com
Some Area School Districts Vote Down Capital Improvement Referendums
Voters in some area school districts have narrowly defeated their capital improvement referendums. The referendum on renovations and expansion in the Webster school district was defeated 785 to 755. In Fairport, the measure lost 1269 to 1220. And the district says it will reevaluate its options. Referendums were approved in...
WHEC TV-10
Charges possible after woman injured in Ontario County crash
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Jaws of Life were used to extricate a woman from her vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a Penn Yan man heading west on State Route 5&20 struck a Farmington woman who was attempting to turn onto Parish Street Extension, causing it to roll over.
WHEC TV-10
United Christian Leadership Ministry will host Q&A about bail reform and gun violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Christian Leadership Ministry will host a community Q&A on the topic of bail reform and gun violence in the city of Rochester. The topic of cash bail reform has been widely discussed and a politically contentious issue since reforms were passed in 2019. State...
Sunrise Smart Start: Alphonse St. homicide, firefighters suspended
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Salvation Army of Greater Rochester holds annual toy and food distribution drive
The distribution drive began on Monday and will continue until Thursday, December 15.
