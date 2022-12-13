ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester readies for measurable snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Crash in Genesee County injures six

Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Greatest Heist in Upstate New York History?

In the words of Eazy-E, "It's all about makin' that GTA." In what may be the greatest heist in Upstate New York history which, let's be honest, isn't saying much at all, 12 cars were stolen from Hertz Rental Cars in Gates. For the rental company, this really hertz. But who could be so dastardly? This took a team of at least five, according to the police.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Some Area School Districts Vote Down Capital Improvement Referendums

Voters in some area school districts have narrowly defeated their capital improvement referendums. The referendum on renovations and expansion in the Webster school district was defeated 785 to 755. In Fairport, the measure lost 1269 to 1220. And the district says it will reevaluate its options. Referendums were approved in...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Charges possible after woman injured in Ontario County crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Jaws of Life were used to extricate a woman from her vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a Penn Yan man heading west on State Route 5&20 struck a Farmington woman who was attempting to turn onto Parish Street Extension, causing it to roll over.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY

