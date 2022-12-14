ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

New York Islanders activate forward Kyle Palmieri

Yesterday, as part of our coverage of Adam Pelech’s placement on injured reserve, we covered how the New York Islanders were nearing a return date for Kyle Palmieri, who was out with an upper-body injury. Today, that return date has been finalized, with Palmieri being activated from injured reserve...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars forward Mason Marchment fined $2k for embellishment

The NHL has fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment $2,000 for diving/embellishment following an incident on December 8 against the Ottawa Senators, when Derick Brassard was issued a hooking penalty. The first such incident only results in a warning, meaning this was the second time Marchment had been caught this season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets' Nate Schmidt placed on injured reserve with upper-body injury

The Winnipeg Jets have quickly moved Nate Schmidt to injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury last night. After the game, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed to Murat Ates of The Athletic that Schmidt had been placed in the concussion protocol. In his place, the team has recalled Ville Heinola under emergency conditions.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks top prospect Alex Vlasic out with broken fibula

The Chicago Blackhawks filled up their NHL roster with veteran names this summer so that they could keep top prospects developing in the minor leagues, competing for a Calder Cup championship. Unfortunately, that development only happens if they can stay healthy, and today the Rockford IceHogs announced some bad news. Alex Vlasic will miss six weeks with a right fibula fracture.
New York Post

Brian Windhorst mentions Danny Green in trade rumors — while sitting next to him

Brian Windhorst pulls no punches. The ESPN insider was holding court on “NBA Today” Friday afternoon, talking about how the Grizzlies, currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference, have “upward mobility” because they haven’t been playing with their complete roster yet and could also add talent via trades. One of their potential bargaining chips? Danny Green, who was sitting right next to him. “They have extra draft picks and they have tradable pieces, which, this is awkward, and sorry to say this, Danny, but he has an expiring contract,” Windhorst said. Richard Jefferson laughed: “He’s right here!” Green, meanwhile, said, “I understand the...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers reportedly looking for improvements on defense

The Edmonton Oilers can score, everyone knew that. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl rank first and second respectively in league scoring, each well ahead of third-place Tage Thompson. Even Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman are among the league’s best, sitting tied for 13th and 20th in points. The thing they can’t do is keep the puck out of their net.
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the New Jersey Devils are thankful for in 2022

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the New Jersey Devils.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken, Avalanche looking for centers

As analytical models have gained in popularity, dissecting hockey into a series of micro statistics, the importance of faceoff percentage has declined. Don’t tell NHL coaches that, though. There’s nothing that makes a bench calmer than having a reliable option to take defensive zone draws, and at the very least avoid losing them clean.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators RFA Alex Formenton signs in Switzerland

No longer eligible to play in the NHL this season, Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed a contract with HC Ambri-Piotta, the same club that Tuesday added Nick Shore. The deal will only last through the 2022-23 season, and the team release included the following (translated by Google):
The Associated Press

Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his left side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”
