New York Islanders activate forward Kyle Palmieri
Yesterday, as part of our coverage of Adam Pelech’s placement on injured reserve, we covered how the New York Islanders were nearing a return date for Kyle Palmieri, who was out with an upper-body injury. Today, that return date has been finalized, with Palmieri being activated from injured reserve...
Stars forward Mason Marchment fined $2k for embellishment
The NHL has fined Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment $2,000 for diving/embellishment following an incident on December 8 against the Ottawa Senators, when Derick Brassard was issued a hooking penalty. The first such incident only results in a warning, meaning this was the second time Marchment had been caught this season.
Jets' Nate Schmidt placed on injured reserve with upper-body injury
The Winnipeg Jets have quickly moved Nate Schmidt to injured reserve after he suffered an upper-body injury last night. After the game, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed to Murat Ates of The Athletic that Schmidt had been placed in the concussion protocol. In his place, the team has recalled Ville Heinola under emergency conditions.
Blackhawks top prospect Alex Vlasic out with broken fibula
The Chicago Blackhawks filled up their NHL roster with veteran names this summer so that they could keep top prospects developing in the minor leagues, competing for a Calder Cup championship. Unfortunately, that development only happens if they can stay healthy, and today the Rockford IceHogs announced some bad news. Alex Vlasic will miss six weeks with a right fibula fracture.
Los Angeles Kings sign LW Trevor Moore to five-year extension
The Los Angeles Kings have reached an agreement on a contract extension with forward Trevor Moore. Per a team announcement, Moore has signed a five-year, $4.2M AAV contract that will expire in the summer of 2028. Moore, 27, is a local product, hailing from Thousand Oaks, California, which is around...
Jared Goff can keep busting icy narrative with win against Jets
Prior to coming to Detroit, Goff had played in seven career games with sub-40 temps and emerged with as many interceptions as touchdowns.
Brian Windhorst mentions Danny Green in trade rumors — while sitting next to him
Brian Windhorst pulls no punches. The ESPN insider was holding court on “NBA Today” Friday afternoon, talking about how the Grizzlies, currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference, have “upward mobility” because they haven’t been playing with their complete roster yet and could also add talent via trades. One of their potential bargaining chips? Danny Green, who was sitting right next to him. “They have extra draft picks and they have tradable pieces, which, this is awkward, and sorry to say this, Danny, but he has an expiring contract,” Windhorst said. Richard Jefferson laughed: “He’s right here!” Green, meanwhile, said, “I understand the...
Oilers reportedly looking for improvements on defense
The Edmonton Oilers can score, everyone knew that. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl rank first and second respectively in league scoring, each well ahead of third-place Tage Thompson. Even Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman are among the league’s best, sitting tied for 13th and 20th in points. The thing they can’t do is keep the puck out of their net.
What the New Jersey Devils are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the New Jersey Devils.
Penguins place veteran defenseman Jeff Petry on LTIR
The Penguins will be without one of their top defenders for at least a little while as the team announced that they have placed Jeff Petry on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 11. The move frees up some short-term cap space and Pittsburgh used some of that right away...
Report: Kraken, Avalanche looking for centers
As analytical models have gained in popularity, dissecting hockey into a series of micro statistics, the importance of faceoff percentage has declined. Don’t tell NHL coaches that, though. There’s nothing that makes a bench calmer than having a reliable option to take defensive zone draws, and at the very least avoid losing them clean.
Senators RFA Alex Formenton signs in Switzerland
No longer eligible to play in the NHL this season, Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed a contract with HC Ambri-Piotta, the same club that Tuesday added Nick Shore. The deal will only last through the 2022-23 season, and the team release included the following (translated by Google):
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White started the last three games, but was twice knocked out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. X-rays at the stadium were clear and he finished the game, but CT scans at a hospital revealed a fracture to his ribs on his left side. “A couple in a row,” White said, “that makes that area just kind of really vulnerable.”
Tony DeAngelo away from Flyers due to personal reasons
The Philadelphia Flyers announced that Tony DeAngelo has been given a non-roster designation due to personal reasons, meaning he won’t be available to the team for now. The team recalled Olle Lycksell from the AHL to take his roster spot. DeAngelo, 27, last played for the Flyers on Dec....
