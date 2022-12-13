ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
France 24

‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria

Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
The Hill

Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
WGAU

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers

A U.S.-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit Friday. The predawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA. Nicknamed SWOT — short for Surface Water and Ocean...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Surfline

East Coast Looking at Waves for Days from… a Tropical Storm?

Atlantic storm and high pressure send a long run of waves to the US East Coast. Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm for tropical/subtropical development. Swell builds into the weekend, windows of favorable conditions lining up for most. If you had a December tropical storm on your 2022 Atlantic Hurricane...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Perfect storm of human activity threatening marine life, conservationists warn

Marine wildlife from dugongs to corals faces a “perfect storm” of damaging human activity, conservationists warned as they unveiled the latest list of species at risk of extinction.The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) latest update to its Red List of Threatened Species warns a barrage of threats is destroying sea species.They include illegal and unsustainable fishing, pollution, climate change and disease, the conservationists said.Overall, 28% of the more than 150,000 species of plants, animals and fungi across the world’s land, freshwater and seas assessed for the Red List are considered to be under threat, classed as critically endangered,...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Hurricanes of the 1990s in The United States

In the 1990s, there were a total of 132 storm systems, ranging from tropical depressions to category 5 hurricanes. These storms accumulated over $75 billion in damages while causing almost 13,000 (12,851) fatalities. These storms impacted multiple areas, including the United States. In this article, we are going to address the top 10 hurricanes of this decade that impacted the U.S., broken down by year.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Watch Sharks 'Walk' on the Seafloor to Get Snacks

You can't just ask a shark, "What's you favorite eating position?" You have to go where they live and find out yourself. A team of researchers used baited remote underwater video, or BRUV, cameras to investigate the secret snacking lives of nurse sharks. The footage turned up some fascinating feeding moves, including a "walking" style of behavior.

