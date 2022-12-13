Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In Florida
For food, fun, and laid-back vibes, Sarasota is a hard city to beat. Find out what makes this Floria city the best place to live in the state.
allthatsinteresting.com
Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s
Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
A man who fell off of a cruise ship in the middle of the night said he survived by treading water for 20 hours, eating bamboo, and fighting off jellyfish in shark-infested waters
Other passengers on the ship, like Shant'a Miller White, told Insider that passengers were left in the dark as to what had happened to the man.
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
SEE IT: Mystery 80-foot-long object turns up on Florida beach
A large unidentified object has surfaced on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, after two major hurricanes eroded enough sand to expose the wooden contraption.
This Unassuming Looking Tree Found in Florida is Among the World's Most "Poisonous and Acidic"
There are things in Florida that you may associate with danger, like snakes, alligators, lightning, and hurricanes. But a tree is probably not something that you consider dangerous.
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
Freethink
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly...
Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers
A U.S.-French satellite that will map almost all of the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers rocketed into orbit Friday. The predawn launch aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA. Nicknamed SWOT — short for Surface Water and Ocean...
Surfline
East Coast Looking at Waves for Days from… a Tropical Storm?
Atlantic storm and high pressure send a long run of waves to the US East Coast. Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm for tropical/subtropical development. Swell builds into the weekend, windows of favorable conditions lining up for most. If you had a December tropical storm on your 2022 Atlantic Hurricane...
The Weather Channel
Work Pants From 1857 Ship Wrecked By Hurricane Sell For More Than $100,000
The auction house says the pants may have been made by or for Levi-Strauss. They came from the S.S. Central America, a ship that went down during a hurricane in 1857. Hurricane forecasting was rudimentary at the time. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates...
This Florida Park's Tropical Climate Isn't Found Anywhere Else in the U.S. And You Can Sample its Exotic Fruits.
Photo byCorwinhee, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many parks are well-known tourist destinations in south Florida, such as Biscayne National Park, the Everglades National Park, and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, to name just a few.
Perfect storm of human activity threatening marine life, conservationists warn
Marine wildlife from dugongs to corals faces a “perfect storm” of damaging human activity, conservationists warned as they unveiled the latest list of species at risk of extinction.The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) latest update to its Red List of Threatened Species warns a barrage of threats is destroying sea species.They include illegal and unsustainable fishing, pollution, climate change and disease, the conservationists said.Overall, 28% of the more than 150,000 species of plants, animals and fungi across the world’s land, freshwater and seas assessed for the Red List are considered to be under threat, classed as critically endangered,...
WATCH: Manatee Joins Massive Alligator for a Swim in Florida State Park
A viral video captures a manatee curiously and fearlessly swimming after an alligator at a Florida state park. Dennis Osha, a wildlife photographer from Sarasota, filmed the two animals as they peacefully swam in the Myakka River this past summer. He posted the footage to his Instagram. “I just took...
a-z-animals.com
The Biggest Hurricanes of the 1990s in The United States
In the 1990s, there were a total of 132 storm systems, ranging from tropical depressions to category 5 hurricanes. These storms accumulated over $75 billion in damages while causing almost 13,000 (12,851) fatalities. These storms impacted multiple areas, including the United States. In this article, we are going to address the top 10 hurricanes of this decade that impacted the U.S., broken down by year.
National Hurricane Center Monitoring Potential Subtropical System
The potential storm comes days after the end of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
CNET
Watch Sharks 'Walk' on the Seafloor to Get Snacks
You can't just ask a shark, "What's you favorite eating position?" You have to go where they live and find out yourself. A team of researchers used baited remote underwater video, or BRUV, cameras to investigate the secret snacking lives of nurse sharks. The footage turned up some fascinating feeding moves, including a "walking" style of behavior.
