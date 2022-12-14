Read full article on original website
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Drake and Son Adonis Wear Matching Leather Jackets While Sitting Courtside at Raptors Game
Drake and his son are the cutest father-son duo around!. The rapper and his 5-year-old son, Adonis, sat courtside at a Toronto Raptors game as they played the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, and the duo looked adorable as ever. The two watched Drake's hometown play while donning matching...
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters’ Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters — 19-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka, and 3-year-old Capri — had the time of their lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and they’re all beaming in a series of blissful snapshots posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account on Friday! Decked out in bright smiles and Disney-themed ‘fits, it’s clear that Kobe’s girls are in their happy place.
The Heartwarming Way Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant
Watch: How Natalia Bryant Keeps Dad Kobe Bryant Close to Her Heart. Natalia Bryant keeps her dad close to her heart. Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant‘s death, his eldest daughter continues to honor the basketball legend. In a recent Vogue video, the college student revealed the jewelry piece...
sneakernews.com
Best Look Yet At Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .6
While rumors continues to swirl regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term residency in LA, Jordan Brand has been toiling away behind the scenes on the triple-double King’s next signature silhouette. Having been teased here and there, our best look at the Jordan Why Not .6 has just been revealed in a synonymous “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic.
The Ringer
Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined”: Please Stop Making “Aged” Sneakers | Full Court Fits
Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Luka Doncic, Patty Mills, Jerami Grant, and NFL QB Russell Wilson. He also discusses the upcoming Nike x Off-White products, recently released images of the new Air Jordan 3s, and the restocking of the NikeCraft General Purpose shoe.
Complex
Kyrie Irving Covers the Logos on His Nike Shoes
Nike’s decision to end its partnership with Kyrie Irving earlier this week prompted the Brooklyn Nets’ star point guard to alter his Kyrie signature shoe yesterday. In a regular season matchup against the Charlotte Hornets last night, Irving donned 2018’s “Raygun” Nike Kyrie 3, a colorway that borrows its looks from the coveted “Raygun” Nike SB Dunk Low from 2005. Irving has worn the “Raygun” Kyrie 3 before, but this time he covered the sides with tape that featured texts including “I am free. Thank you God…I am,” on one side, and “logo here” where the Swoosh logo would normally appear.
