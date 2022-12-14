ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louis Vuitton Readies the LV Skate Sneaker With Monogram Flower Detailing

First spotted on the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway,. has officially released its LV Skate sneaker. The new footwear silhouette, which calls on signature ’90s design codes with a bulkier build and statement colorways, nods to the House’s classic motifs with Monogram Flower detailing and bicolor uppers. In terms of construction, the shoe enlists technical mesh, calf leather and suede — together, the contrasting textiles appear intricately entangled, with a standout padded collar, double laces and a rubber outsole finished with miniature logo inclusions.
Eyewear Brand Velvet Canyon Teaches You "How To Be Your Own Lover"

Eyewear brand Velvet Canyon is empowering beauty in all of its many, splendid forms in its new campaign, “How To Be Your Own Lover.”. Founders and sisters Bec Nolan and Cass Moase created a stunning cinematic short film in honor of the new styles, showcasing women of all ages and races. Set in the picturesque South of France, the special video campaign celebrates pleasure, joy and self-determination as each woman is unapologetic in their quest and hunger for happiness and peace.
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
VanMoof Creates Promotional S3 E-bikes To Celebrate LOEWE's Amsterdam Flagship Store

In honor of the opening of LOEWE‘s Amsterdam flagship store, VanMoof has created promotional bikes for the city that loves cycling. The beloved S3 model has been reimagined in uber-saturated hues of yellow, hot pink, royal blue and teal to match the brand’s inimitable accessories, like the sculptural Puzzle Bag, alongside the Instagram-worthy Flamenco Clutch. The Pleated Nappa Leather Bracelet Pouch bears an iconic cylindrical shape, well-suited for the functional yet fashionable bikes. The Goya also joins the collection of fine leather handbags, making everyday errands a special occasion.
Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Nordstrom Just Put Hundreds Of Designer Bags (Including Balenciaga) On Sale Ahead Of Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom is without a doubt one of the best sites to check for Black Friday sales. From cozy UGG slippers to a comfortable Casper mattress, Nordstrom’s site truly has a little bit of everything on sale this year. Scrolling through thousands of sale items can be daunting which is why it’s always a good idea to approach shopping with a game plan. Before you browse through the basics, you must checkout the Nordstrom’s Black Friday designer bag sale. There are...
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

MILAN — Gucci has returned to its traditional show calendar, beginning with the menswear collection to be unveiled in Milan in January, kicking off the city’s fashion week, and on Tuesday the Italian luxury brand will reveal it will stage its cruise 2024 show in South Korea on May 15. The location, however, will be announced at a later stage.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China As reported, Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of the house...
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box

Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Cariuma x Pantone Drop Viva Magenta Sneaker

2023 is nearly on our doorsteps and Pantone has named Cariuma as its official footwear partner to celebrate the upcoming year’s signature shade, Viva Magenta. The bright, passionate color takes shape as the conscious skate shoe brand delivers six separate styles inspired by the color of the year. The classic OCA Low Canvas, OCA High Canvas, Salvas, IBI Slip-On and new silhouette, the NAIOCA Pro sneaker arrive in the bold shade and is complemented by a crisp and neutral white hue.
Best winter boots for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Winter is right around the corner, so it's almost time to break out your cold-weather clothing. Protecting your extremities is crucial, so you'll want to ensure you have a reliable pair of boots. There are many to choose from, but the best, such as the Sorel Caribou Boots, offer excellent water protection and long-lasting comfort. They’re also packed with plenty of insulation to keep your feet warm in extreme weather.
Calling All Cool-Girl Skiers: Khaite Just Dropped an Après-Ski Collection

What does a downtown cool girl wear to hit the slopes? As of today, there’s really just one answer: Khaite’s newly launched après-ski capsule. And even if you don’t ski (or perhaps you prefer to simply après), the collection of sophisticated styles doesn’t require a mountain, an upcoming ski trip, or any skiing experience for that matter to enjoy.
Hit the Streets in Eytys’ Aquari Boots

Following its cult-favorite Gaia Boots, Stockholm-based brand, Eytys, has solidified itself as a boot provocateur alongside its other ready-to-wear pieces. In expanding its footwear catalog, the brand has released its new Aquari Boots. The vegan leather boots feature a military-like aesthetic with their heavy-duty construction and streamlined details. The Aquari...
Mytheresa’s Designer Sale Will Save You 50% Off Designer Handbags From The Row, Valentino And More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Just as the season for giving the best luxury gifts for women begins, the MyTheresa sale comes along with significant discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and accessories. But if there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customers’ carts, it’s MyTheresa’s incredible offerings on every designer purse you could want — for up to 50% off.
Mountain Time: Luxury Brands Flock to the Slopes

MILAN — After a slow start to winter, the first snowflakes dotted the European Alps in time for the kick-off of the ski season, traditionally timed with the first week of December and around the 8th, a national holiday in Italy. As tourists start to flock to ski resorts, luxury brands are joining, too, hosting shows, events, retail activations and debuting new boutiques, as they have increasingly been doing in hip summer destinations, where beach resorts are regularly taken over by brands big and small.More from WWDGiorgio Armani Love Party at Art BaselAssouline's 'Valentino Rosso' Coffee Table BookGiorgio Armani RTW Spring...
Drake's OVO Drops Y2K-Inspired Womenswear Capsule

Drake‘s label October’s Very Own is closing the year with a womenswear capsule inspired by all things Y2K. The brand, which recently worked with Casetify on owl-branded tech accessories, has unveiled a lineup of cozy separates as well as denim pieces for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The range features a denim jacket and jeans, which are both highlighted with bejeweled detailing on the back. The same details are found on a black velour tracksuit.
New Balance Rainier Boot Is Revealed With Muted Blue Underlays

For the fall and winter 2022, New Balance dug into its archives to bring back a silhouette that aligned with style sensibilities of the seasonal transition: the Rainier boot. Much like the 550 and the 2002R, the brand reintroduced it to the masses via a collaborative capsule with Aimé Leon Dore, and now the 1982 model is being brought back into the spotlight in a muted blue and brown colorway.
Marsèll Makes Handbag Push

Footwear label Marsèll is committing to the handbag and leather goods categories. For spring 2023, the brand is introducing its first full-fledged range after it tested the waters for the past 20 years with small capsules and a few styles regularly flanking the core shoe business.More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm Rebag to Sell Rare Hermès Himalayan Birkin'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars The brand installed a creative team and beefed up its manufacturing capacity with new hires of dedicated artisans. Marco Cima, cofounder and creative director,...
Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Candy Cane Glazed Nails

Just when you thought glazed nails couldn’t get any classier, Hailey Bieber put a festive spin on TikTok‘s favorite manicure. Taking her viral aesthetic one step further, the Rhode Skin founder accented her elegant almond-shaped nails with a cherry red tip, immediately capturing the holiday spirit. Bearing the popular iridescent shine, the candy cane-inspired French manicure looks good enough to eat. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to debut her ultra-chic claws, wearing possibly the cutest holiday outfit. Taking a cue from Fran Drescher’s The Nanny, Bieber wore a mini black dress adorned with gold buttons and a luxurious faux fur coat that’s absolutely giving “rich b–ch energy,” respectfully.

