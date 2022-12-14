ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Hispanic Leaders React to Mexican Consulate After Years Of Work And Advocacy

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcW6d_0jhmDcty00

Governor Kevin Stitt made a big announcement Tuesday afternoon, A Mexican Consulate will be opening in our state come early 2023.

This has been more than a decade in the making. For years, Mexicans in Oklahoma have had to drive hours away to get the proper paperwork. This announcement came with relief and excitement for many. Mexican leaders in Oklahoma City were thrilled following the announcement from Governor Kevin Stitt that a Mexican Consulate will officially be coming to our state.

“I remember writing a letter 12-13 years ago about it, so yeah it has been several years,” said David Castillo the President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber.

Castillo has been the President for 18 years and has been advocating and working alongside leaders to see a Mexican Consulate through in Oklahoma.

“Over the years we have done some demographic studies that there are more Mexicans here than there is in Arkansas, so it made no sense really to have one just in Arkansas,” he said.

In a statement, the Governor said, “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I am glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need right here in our state, rather than driving hours across state lines for simple paperwork.”

Consul Edurne Pineda has been appointed as Head Consul. In a statement, she said, “It has been an honor to work with Governor Stitt to establish the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City. I am certain that we will be great partners towards forging a better development for the Mexican community in the state and a deeper and stronger relationship between Mexico and Oklahoma.”

“It’s an inconvenience and a burden for people to have to do that. For somebody to do their passport, going all the way to Little Rock, you know that is Monday through Friday, so they have to take off work to do that, and then more than likely they have to get a hotel room, gasoline, and everything just to do that,” said Castillo.

This, after years of hard work and coordinating with leaders in Mexico and Oklahoma. Just this past September the Hispanic Chamber hosted the Mexican Ambassador for a sit-down meeting.

“We’re just excited about it! It is good to have a consulate here if something happens with a Mexican national, they can go to the consulate. Years ago, when we had the tornado in Moore, we worked closely with a consulate to be able to identify Mexican people there that maybe needed assistance,” said Castillo.

The Consulate is set to open in April. Until then people can still drive to Little Rock or use their mobile consulate that comes every few months. Several other leaders in the state expressed their support for the consulate.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said, “There is a large population of Mexican Americans in our state, with more than 100,000 in Oklahoma City alone. Access to these services is important, and I congratulate the leaders in our Mexican American community who have advocated for this facility for many years.”

The President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, Roy Williams said ,“Mexico is an important trade partner for our state and the presence of these offices here will support continued growth.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

State officials say Oklahoma is a leading source for illegal marijuana in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma has become a leading source of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. “We’ve talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states,” said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office

Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Gaming compacts, Stitt’s inaugural plans & Broken Arrow golfing

Lawmakers look to curtail the governor’s authority on gaming compacts. (KOSU) Stitt returns from economic development trip to Qatar. (Tulsa World) Governor unveils inaugural festivities. (Tulsa World) OKC Mexican Consulate planned for next year. (NewsOK) An Oklahoma Congressman could be key to crypto regulation. (Tulsa World) Judge hands down...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy