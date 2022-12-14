Hispanic Leaders React to Mexican Consulate After Years Of Work And Advocacy

Governor Kevin Stitt made a big announcement Tuesday afternoon, A Mexican Consulate will be opening in our state come early 2023.

This has been more than a decade in the making. For years, Mexicans in Oklahoma have had to drive hours away to get the proper paperwork. This announcement came with relief and excitement for many. Mexican leaders in Oklahoma City were thrilled following the announcement from Governor Kevin Stitt that a Mexican Consulate will officially be coming to our state.

“I remember writing a letter 12-13 years ago about it, so yeah it has been several years,” said David Castillo the President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber.

Castillo has been the President for 18 years and has been advocating and working alongside leaders to see a Mexican Consulate through in Oklahoma.

“Over the years we have done some demographic studies that there are more Mexicans here than there is in Arkansas, so it made no sense really to have one just in Arkansas,” he said.

In a statement, the Governor said, “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I am glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need right here in our state, rather than driving hours across state lines for simple paperwork.”

Consul Edurne Pineda has been appointed as Head Consul. In a statement, she said, “It has been an honor to work with Governor Stitt to establish the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City. I am certain that we will be great partners towards forging a better development for the Mexican community in the state and a deeper and stronger relationship between Mexico and Oklahoma.”

“It’s an inconvenience and a burden for people to have to do that. For somebody to do their passport, going all the way to Little Rock, you know that is Monday through Friday, so they have to take off work to do that, and then more than likely they have to get a hotel room, gasoline, and everything just to do that,” said Castillo.

This, after years of hard work and coordinating with leaders in Mexico and Oklahoma. Just this past September the Hispanic Chamber hosted the Mexican Ambassador for a sit-down meeting.

“We’re just excited about it! It is good to have a consulate here if something happens with a Mexican national, they can go to the consulate. Years ago, when we had the tornado in Moore, we worked closely with a consulate to be able to identify Mexican people there that maybe needed assistance,” said Castillo.

The Consulate is set to open in April. Until then people can still drive to Little Rock or use their mobile consulate that comes every few months. Several other leaders in the state expressed their support for the consulate.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said, “There is a large population of Mexican Americans in our state, with more than 100,000 in Oklahoma City alone. Access to these services is important, and I congratulate the leaders in our Mexican American community who have advocated for this facility for many years.”

The President and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, Roy Williams said ,“Mexico is an important trade partner for our state and the presence of these offices here will support continued growth.”