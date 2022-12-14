ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Family Desperate To Find Missing Father

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447lZL_0jhmDXRD00

A metro woman desperate to find her father said he vanished two months after speaking with family.

“If he's alive. we aren't sure if maybe something happened,” said David Bond’s daughter, Carter Bond.

David Bond, 44, was last seen on October 19. According to his family, Bond borrowed his son's car that day, and three days later it turned up in a business parking lot. Bond was nowhere to be found.

“On the nineteenth, he had said ‘I’m going to take a nap, and then I will get back to you, and I will be home later tonight,’” said Carter Bond.

It was one of the last messages David Bond sent to the family.

“Just the no contact with anybody is just odd. They're just worried,” said Bond.

So worried, Bond's daughter turned to private detective Jathan Hunt.

“It's your dad, you don't know where to go, where to begin, who to reach out to,” said private detective Jathan Hunt.

After borrowing his son's car on October 19, Hunt learned Bond spent time at the New Castle Casino the night he disappeared.

And while he hasn't been heard from since, three days later Carter said her brother's car turned up.

“My brother got a call from his job that said hey, I think your car is here,” said Bond.

Abandoned in the business parking lot, the keys were still inside the car.

“It’s open 24 hours, so it doesn't make any sense to us why he wouldn't at least take the keys inside and say hey, you know these are my son's keys, can you make sure he gets his car? “ said Bond.

“Sometimes people want solitude, but David’s not that type of person. He was really close with his kids, he was trying to do better for his kids,” said Hunt.

A nearby camera was of little help.

“So you really just see someone get out of the car and just walk away, maybe like a hoodie,” said Bond.

His family now hoping someone may have seen Bond at the casino the night he vanished.

“If anyone was there and happened to see him, he is always wearing a hat, I think he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans on that night,” said Bond.

Bond has no criminal past or history of disappearing. A missing person's report has been filed with Oklahoma City Police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Christian Glass called 911 when his car got stuck – then police shot him dead. Now, his parents need justice

A few years ago, babyfaced teenager Christian Glass burst into his parents’ Colorado home and asked in his English accent: “Where do you stand on Black Lives Matter?”Sally and Simon Glass, from England and New Zealand respectively, had not raised their three children in a news-obsessed household, so they were slightly surprised by and proud of their son’s strong sense of social justice.“Isn’t that bizarre?” says Sally, absent-mindedly fingering a religious medal Christian kept in his car as she recounts this story. “And then he followed in George Floyd’s footsteps – I mean, literally.”Christian, 22, was shot dead by police...
COLORADO STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy