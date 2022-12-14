OKC Family Desperate To Find Missing Father

A metro woman desperate to find her father said he vanished two months after speaking with family.

“If he's alive. we aren't sure if maybe something happened,” said David Bond’s daughter, Carter Bond.

David Bond, 44, was last seen on October 19. According to his family, Bond borrowed his son's car that day, and three days later it turned up in a business parking lot. Bond was nowhere to be found.

“On the nineteenth, he had said ‘I’m going to take a nap, and then I will get back to you, and I will be home later tonight,’” said Carter Bond.

It was one of the last messages David Bond sent to the family.

“Just the no contact with anybody is just odd. They're just worried,” said Bond.

So worried, Bond's daughter turned to private detective Jathan Hunt.

“It's your dad, you don't know where to go, where to begin, who to reach out to,” said private detective Jathan Hunt.

After borrowing his son's car on October 19, Hunt learned Bond spent time at the New Castle Casino the night he disappeared.

And while he hasn't been heard from since, three days later Carter said her brother's car turned up.

“My brother got a call from his job that said hey, I think your car is here,” said Bond.

Abandoned in the business parking lot, the keys were still inside the car.

“It’s open 24 hours, so it doesn't make any sense to us why he wouldn't at least take the keys inside and say hey, you know these are my son's keys, can you make sure he gets his car? “ said Bond.

“Sometimes people want solitude, but David’s not that type of person. He was really close with his kids, he was trying to do better for his kids,” said Hunt.

A nearby camera was of little help.

“So you really just see someone get out of the car and just walk away, maybe like a hoodie,” said Bond.

His family now hoping someone may have seen Bond at the casino the night he vanished.

“If anyone was there and happened to see him, he is always wearing a hat, I think he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans on that night,” said Bond.

Bond has no criminal past or history of disappearing. A missing person's report has been filed with Oklahoma City Police.