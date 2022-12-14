ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

NJ.com

North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Renna Media

Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3

The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Wife arrested after reportedly assaulting husband

On Dec. 1 at 12:37 a.m., Officers Tom Collins, Danny Maganinho, Anthony Oliveira and Sgt. Dean Gasser were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a private home. Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old man seated in a van in front of the house. The man reported he had picked up...
KEARNY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A Recap of Our Stay at The MC Hotel in Montclair

There’s nothing quite like a little weekend (or mid-week, because why not) getaway to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life — and luckily, we Montclairians only have to travel a couple of minutes to find the perfect retreat. Standing boldly on the corner of Bloomfield Avenue...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver

CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Rutt’s Hut in Clifton: Home of the Ripper Since 1928

When you think of North Jersey, chances are there are a variety of spots that come to mind that truly make it unique and special. For many, those spots include food and a side of nostalgia — and with good reason. Northern New Jersey is home to many famous culinary destinations big and small, from all frills and delicious eats to tailgate-style fried everything. One such destination on the fried end that is worth the trek is Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, New Jersey.
CLIFTON, NJ
brhscatseyeview.org

Judge Padovano and Prosecutor Mark Musella Visit Becton Regional

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Ms. DePeri’s Law Class had the opportunity to hear Judge Padovano speak on his roles and responsibilities in his field of work. Not long after that on Monday, Nov. 28, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella came to speak about becoming a Prosecutor and what his duties are. Both speakers talked to the students about the steps they took to get where they are today. Students were also spoken to about internship opportunities students can get involved with, especially if they are interested in a field of law or a law environment.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

