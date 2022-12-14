Read full article on original website
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
High-speed car chase followed an attempted car theft in Montclair, police say
An attempted vehicle theft in Montclair led to a high-speed chase to Newark, where three individuals were apprehended after attempting to flee on foot, police said. On Dec. 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 a.m., Montclair police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Renna Media
Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3
The Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association (NJRPFA) Local 3, is comprised of members from of Union and Somerset counties. Monthly meetings are held at the Kenilworth VFW. The NJRPFA was established in 1987 to promote and develop a friendly spirit among its members, both retired and associate members. There...
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
theobserver.com
KPD: Wife arrested after reportedly assaulting husband
On Dec. 1 at 12:37 a.m., Officers Tom Collins, Danny Maganinho, Anthony Oliveira and Sgt. Dean Gasser were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a private home. Upon arrival, they located a 33-year-old man seated in a van in front of the house. The man reported he had picked up...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
themontclairgirl.com
A Recap of Our Stay at The MC Hotel in Montclair
There’s nothing quite like a little weekend (or mid-week, because why not) getaway to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life — and luckily, we Montclairians only have to travel a couple of minutes to find the perfect retreat. Standing boldly on the corner of Bloomfield Avenue...
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver
CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
themontclairgirl.com
Rutt’s Hut in Clifton: Home of the Ripper Since 1928
When you think of North Jersey, chances are there are a variety of spots that come to mind that truly make it unique and special. For many, those spots include food and a side of nostalgia — and with good reason. Northern New Jersey is home to many famous culinary destinations big and small, from all frills and delicious eats to tailgate-style fried everything. One such destination on the fried end that is worth the trek is Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, New Jersey.
ucnj.org
Reminder: Emergency Food Distribution for Union County Residents Takes Place this Saturday, Dec. 17
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reminds Union County residents in need that an emergency food distribution event will take place on Saturday, December 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the campus of Kean University, located at 1000 Morris Avenue in Union Township. This event is first come, first...
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
brhscatseyeview.org
Judge Padovano and Prosecutor Mark Musella Visit Becton Regional
On Thursday, Nov. 17, Ms. DePeri’s Law Class had the opportunity to hear Judge Padovano speak on his roles and responsibilities in his field of work. Not long after that on Monday, Nov. 28, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella came to speak about becoming a Prosecutor and what his duties are. Both speakers talked to the students about the steps they took to get where they are today. Students were also spoken to about internship opportunities students can get involved with, especially if they are interested in a field of law or a law environment.
A New Jersey Airport is Among the USA’s Worst for Cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it comes to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
