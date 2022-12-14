ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mtsunews.com

MTSU College of Education celebrates grads with seminar, gift cards, job fair

As executive director of the Office of Professional Laboratory Experiences at the College of Education, Tiffany Dellard organizes end-of-semester, full-day seminars to celebrate education students before they graduate and lead their own classrooms. “Their student teaching semester can be very challenging, and we want to take some time to acknowledge...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university

A federal judge has denied a request by two Tennessee Tech professors to overturn disciplinary action levied against them after the pair posted fliers on campus calling a fellow professor a ‘racist.’  Julia Gruber, Ph.D. a tenured professor of German at the Cookeville university, and Andrew Smith, a tenured instructor in the English department, alleged […] The post Tennessee Tech professors lose First Amendment case against university appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COOKEVILLE, TN
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Georgia HBCU alumna teaching kids about HBCUs and Black Wall Street through her book series. Claudia Walker, a Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, graduate and author, is dedicated to educating children on the value of HBCUs and financial literacy through her book series The ABCs of HBCUs and The ABCs of Black Wall Street.
ATLANTA, GA
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ

Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

House fire under investigation in Columbia

The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, TN
tellicovillageconnection.com

Citizen asks judge to declare county commission's resolution null and void

A Hendersonville woman is asking a judge to declare null and void a resolution passed in November by the Sumner County Commission, arguing the legislative body violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and acted outside of its authority. Charlena Aumiller filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

