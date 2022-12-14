Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Related
WFAA
Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense
DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
WFAA
Keys to victory: Cowboys can’t take Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence lightly
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will be taking their show on the road after spending almost a month at the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium. Dallas enjoyed success at home, winning all three games, but now they’ll head to Florida with a road record of 3-2 this season.
WFAA
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans
DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
Yaqub Talib, Aqib Talib, Big 12 Youth Sports League sued by family of Texas coach killed at youth football game
DALLAS — Yaqub Talib, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and Big 12 Youth Sports League have been sued by the family of Michael Hickmon, the coach shot and killed at a North Texas youth football game. Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing Hickmon during an altercation at...
WFAA
Here's what the Cowboys need to make the playoffs in Week 15
DALLAS — The NFL season is waning and that means teams will start punching their tickets into the playoffs. For the first week this season, the Dallas Cowboys have scenarios to clinch their spot and it's pretty simple for America's Team. Option No. 1: win and you're in. Dallas...
WFAA
Cowboys looking to grow following scare from Texans in Week 14
DALLAS — The Houston Texans may have taught the Dallas Cowboys a lesson. Although the Cowboys still prevailed 27-23 over the Texans, who left AT&T Stadium with an eight-game losing streak and a 1-11-1 record, the game was enough of a struggle for the 10-3 Cowboys that there are some areas where the team can focus on improvement.
WFAA
'Is it Hurts or the team?' | Micah Parsons questions Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP buzz on Von Miller's podcast
DALLAS — Oh, boy. Here we go. If the Christmas Eve matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys wasn't already interesting enough, it just got juicier. The Eagles have the best record in the entire NFL, led by the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is garnering MVP considerations.
WFAA
T.Y. Hilton gives Cowboys a veteran upgrade at wide receiver
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been courting a veteran wide receiver for what feels like months now, and they finally signed one. What we didn’t know was that it wasn’t the receiver most expected, instead it was T.Y. Hilton, who played 10 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
WFAA
Dallas Mavs F Maxi Kleber tears hamstring, no timetable for return
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber suffered a tear in his right hamstring during Tuesday's practice, the team announced on Wednesday morning. In a press release, the team said treatment options are being considered and there was not a timetable for his return at this time. Kleber has...
Comments / 0