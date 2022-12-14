ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFAA

Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn well aware of Jaguars' speed on offense

DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will present a unique challenge for the Dallas Cowboys defense when they meet in Week 15. Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence, which means they won't need to platoon their quarterbacks like the Houston Texans did in Week 14 in the Cowboys' narrow 27-23 victory at AT&T Stadium.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news

With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans

DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Here's what the Cowboys need to make the playoffs in Week 15

DALLAS — The NFL season is waning and that means teams will start punching their tickets into the playoffs. For the first week this season, the Dallas Cowboys have scenarios to clinch their spot and it's pretty simple for America's Team. Option No. 1: win and you're in. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cowboys looking to grow following scare from Texans in Week 14

DALLAS — The Houston Texans may have taught the Dallas Cowboys a lesson. Although the Cowboys still prevailed 27-23 over the Texans, who left AT&T Stadium with an eight-game losing streak and a 1-11-1 record, the game was enough of a struggle for the 10-3 Cowboys that there are some areas where the team can focus on improvement.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

T.Y. Hilton gives Cowboys a veteran upgrade at wide receiver

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been courting a veteran wide receiver for what feels like months now, and they finally signed one. What we didn’t know was that it wasn’t the receiver most expected, instead it was T.Y. Hilton, who played 10 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Mavs F Maxi Kleber tears hamstring, no timetable for return

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber suffered a tear in his right hamstring during Tuesday's practice, the team announced on Wednesday morning. In a press release, the team said treatment options are being considered and there was not a timetable for his return at this time. Kleber has...
DALLAS, TX

